The July salary increase for Neuquén state workers was defined

Workers Neuquén states will receive a salary increase 14.37% with July salaries that will be paid next month. The official figure was released today with the publication of last month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which, together with the May survey, make up the bimonthly increase previously agreed with the state unions.

The inflation spread today by the indec was 6% of the national average, while Statistics and Censuses of the province showed 6.9% for Neuquén.

In May, the CPI reported by the national agency had been 7.8%, higher than that of the capital, which was around 7.1%.

These four indices are those that the provincial government weighted to define the salary increase that will be applied to the salaries of this month and that it will be the fourth since the beginning of the year.

The first corresponded to inflation in January and was of the 6,45%; the second for the February-March bimester amounted to 14,9%; and the one corresponding to the inflation of April was 8.67%.

Last month, the salary expense that the province had to make was about 39,000 million pesos, so this average increase of 15% will take it to approximately 45,000 million in the next settlement.





