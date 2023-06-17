The Justice declared the extension of the Economic Emergency unconstitutional

The Superior Court of Justice of Río Negro declared the unconstitutionality of the article of the Provincial Economic Emergency Law that establishes the payment in bonds of state debts that exceed 500,000 pesos and the decrees that extended it beyond the second year of validity.

The intervention of the highest provincial court occurred after an appeal presented by the Province against a civil decision that forced the payment in pesos of a contracted debt.

The Law in its articles says that its validity is for one year and that “the Executive Power may extend it for the same term.” means that “The law only empowers you to extend the emergency once, for a period of one year.”

It is established that if it could be extended beyond that term, “It would in practice configure a legislative delegation, prohibited by the National and Provincial Constitution”. If so, “the state of emergency could be extended by successive decrees, without any time limitation.”

The ruling added that “all emergency measures must have a limited duration or be circumscribed to the demands of the situation to be faced, without the longer duration of the crisis may cause it to lose its exceptional or transitory character in time”.

The majority vote argued that the Constitution “admits the exercise of legislative powers by the Executive Power in cases of necessity and urgency, or of serious and imminent threat to the regular functioning of public powers.”

The judges clarify that “the Executive Branch had a constitutional tool to validly extend the emergency, but it did so through simple Decrees that successively extended said situation, in violation of the time limit established in art. 1 of the Law».

For this reason, it interprets that only the emergency extension decree signed at the end of 2020 is valid. The other two, from December 2021 and the same month of 2022, “exceeded the regulatory framework set by the Legislative Power.”

Payment with debt bonds greater than 500,000 pesos

When referring to the payment in bonds of debts greater than 500,000 pesos, the Superior Court cited numerous rulings of the Supreme Court that local laws “tend to subtract from the action of creditors the assets, resources and income of the State, contrary to the rights and guarantees provided by civil law, they cannot be validly invoked, since the relations between creditor and debtor are the exclusive legislation of the National Congress”.

«For the Highest Court of the country, the invocation of the state of local economic emergency by the provincial legislator cannot justify the ignorance of the constitutional scheme for the distribution of legislative powers between the Nation and the Provinces»in reference to the Civil and Commercial Code.

In the case, “Law A 5429 that declares the economic, financial and fiscal emergency of the public sector of the Province of Río Negro, is not anchored in any national law that enables or authorizes the local Executive Power to cancel through provincial public titles the Obligations arising from all trials with sentences to give sums of money greater than 500,000 pesos.

The first official reaction to this ruling did not come as a surprise, since Economy spokesmen pointed out that it does not have a strong impact because bonds are no longer being used to pay debts.



