Home » The Justice of the City will endorse Jorge Macri
Entertainment

The Justice of the City will endorse Jorge Macri

by admin
The Justice of the City will endorse Jorge Macri

The Superior Court of Justice of the City, the highest judicial body in Buenos Aires, will rule in the coming days in favor of Jorge Macri, the PRO candidate for head of government, after the challenge of his candidacy by the opposition.

The complainants –Juan Pablo Chiesa, Vanina Biasi and Nito Artaza– raised before the Justice that he does not meet the requirements to be a candidate in terms of his domicile and residence.

This week the Electoral Justice already rejected, in a unanimous ruling, the questioning and stated that the candidacy complied with the Buenos Aires Constitution.

Jorge Macri was born in Tandil – like his cousin the former president – ​​but spent three quarters of his life in the City with his family. As they explain in his environment, he always had an address in the Federal Capital, even when he was mayor of Vicente López. In the four years that María Eugenia Vidal governed the Province, he worked in the central building of Banco Provincia, where he had his office on the eighth floor of San Martín street. “I have been a Buenos Aires government minister for more than a year and a half, I resigned from the municipality and lived 41 years in this city,” she explained this week.

In this context, the complainants appealed and the issue will be dealt with by the TSJ. In the previous counts in the PRO they affirm that the ruling in favor of Jorge Macri could be, either unanimous, or four to one.

See also  Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu's "Moon Song Xing" premiered tonight and Zhou Shen sang the lyrics of "Chasing the Moon" to touch the audience-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

With that opinion, the only thing left to do is wait if the Supreme Court of Justice takes up the case, as it did in Tucumán with Juan Manzur or in San Juan with Sergio Uñac. The plaintiffs have already appealed to the Court, who asked the Attorney General Eduardo Casal for his opinion, who yesterday stated that the debate on whether or not the applicant meets the requirements must first be analyzed by the Buenos Aires Justice. It is still unknown what position the supreme will have. In any case, both in the Manzur and Uñac cases, the Highest Court raised the need for “alternation” and the chance to go for a re-re-re-election. There is no history of failures due to a matter of domicile. It could be the first if issued. The other way, as Casal proposed, is to leave it in the hands of the City Justice.

You may also like

How to save energy and take care of...

The Controversial Nomination: The House of Celebrities in...

Chile announces national plan for the State to...

Negative Vision and Emotional Imbalances: Horoscope Predictions for...

Human migrations forced by climate change

Aaron Civale strikes out nine in Guardians’ shutout...

Get your daily horoscope insights from astrologer Walter...

Look at all the news that the new...

Why is it celebrated today, July 8?

Luis Miguel’s Luxurious Lifestyle Takes Center Stage Ahead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy