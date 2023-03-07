Mauricio Macri wanted to shoulder the unit of Together for Change in Tucumán, and for now, it seems to be unsuccessful. After the UCR almost left out of the coalition, the former president contacted the head of radicalism in the province, Roberto Sánchez, to get him to come back and support the candidacy of Germán Alfaro, the strong man of the PRO. In the midst of all this, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larretaknows that this intern can hinder his goal of being President.

This call aroused the discomfort of the Tucumans boinablanca. In an adverse scenario for the opposition to keep the provincial government, radicalism is committed to retaining key districts, such as San Miguel de Tucumán. One of those who signed up in that dispute for the capital Provincial is the former deputy and senator José Cano, a dolphin of Gerardo Morales.

Grabois imagines himself president and thinks about measures: “If I win the elections, Massa will be kicked out tomorrow”

Cano denied Macri’s request to Sánchez to decline his candidacy to maintain unity. in dialogue with Radio Q of Tucumán, considered those versions as “repudiable operations”. However, at least three sources from Together for Change in Tucumán ratified before the PROFILE consultation that the former president contacted the head of the province’s UCR to review his decision.

“It is true that it was not a shouting call, but Mauricio (Macri) wanted him to understand that if they divided, a domino effect could be generated in other provinces and that it would complicate the national coalition”explained a source who participated in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the radical Cano said that on Sunday he spoke “40 minutes with Macri.” “He is concerned about the situation in the province but in no way did he say what to do,” he said after the conversation.

In the PRO they assure that the play of radicalism is “negotiate charges”, when considering a possible defeat against the justicialist tandem Jaldo-Manzur. If Sánchez reaches an agreement with Alfaro and becomes vice president of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s man, the UCR bets on governing San Miguel de Tucumán with Cano and to make good choices in Concepción and Yerba Buena. Likewise, in the yellow party they assure that “Alfaro not even crazy gives up the capital”.

“If there is the will to consolidate the space, it has to be homogeneous and not a sector that wants to take everything. If he agrees, Sánchez chooses the municipalities,” Cano sentenced. In addition, he said that within the coalition “there are internal differences and views that border on the irresponsible.”

Together for Change: inmates in various provinces of the country

With a lot of attention, but without messing with calls, as Macri did, Rodríguez Larreta follows the eventss. He knows that the risk of breaking the coalition can lead to fractures in the different districts. In addition, he knows that to reach the Presidency he will need as much the PRO and the UCR support him in this adventure.

“He maintains his position of not defining ‘by finger’ as the formulas should be. That is defined in Tucumán,” said his spokesmen for Uspallata. Although they clarified that “it does have as a priority to fight for the unity of Together for Change.”