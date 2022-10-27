Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost four years have passed since the death of Karl Lagerfeld, who at some point in his career someone began to call Kaiser Karl. With good reason: he was a central figure for the fashion and luxury industry for at least six decades of its existence, which lasted 86 years, dedicating himself to the construction of the myth of himself and of a real empire, not made up of states but of interests and passions, linked but not dependent on fashion.

Since February 2019, many have wondered how he would have dealt with the period of the pandemic, as a maniac for control of every aspect of personal and professional life and as a well-known hypochondriac. It does not seem the right question, which instead concerns his personality, so multifaceted and contradictory that it is still almost incomprehensible today. However, her biography satisfies a lot of curiosities Karl, just translated and written by Marie Ottavi, who follows the fashion for «Libération». Already this is at least curious for an Italian reader: to discover that the French newspaper furthest to the left has a journalist who writes only about fashion (needless to say that – unfortunately – this is not the case with the «Manifesto»).

Of some questions following the death of Lagerfeld (who was born in Hamburg in 1933, while trying to make people believe it was in 1938) we know the answer: Chanel, of which he was creative director, has overcome the trauma of his death, also thanks to Virginie Viard, who had been his right-hand man for decades. The same goes for the clothing and accessories brand that bears her name. Marie Ottavi’s book tries to answer many other questions, which is divided into 225 short chapters, of maximum 4 pages, as if they were pieces of a puzzle or snapshots in black and white (photography was one of Lagerfeld’s passions). A choice that seems perfect for the character: from the words of the author emerges the immense curiosity and fascination she felt for Lagerfeld, but also a certain amount of empathy, if not affection. She gives us 225 pieces of a puzzle that shows the designer’s entire journey on this planet. To the readers the arduous, very amusing, perhaps impossible, task of putting together the puzzle in a coherent framework.

(KarlMarie Ottavi, The hippocampus, pp. 682 € 25)