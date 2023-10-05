The Keening – Little Bird

An end can also be a beginning. Both came for Rebecca Vernon in 2018 when she closed down SubRosa after 13 extremely fruitful, musically exciting years in order to explore new horizons. While their former colleagues made their extremely successful debut a year ago as The Otolith, Vernon is now The Keening now solo and is reminiscent of the folky, reduced side that her former band cultivated at Roadburn performances, among others. Fascinating, attractive darkness accompanies the first album „Little Bird“.

The oppressive magic of “Eden” sums up this solo vision wonderfully, rising very slowly and sedately from the thicket. Vernon’s iconic voice brings all the threads together, whispers, whispers, demands, sets the pace. The folky, deadly sad gem rears up out of nowhere, becomes loud and metallic, fishing in all sorts of dark and post-realms. Of course, this is reminiscent of SubRosa, not least because of the vocals, but there is a reduced approach to the former great albums here. The enchanted, tentative finale surprises with great emotionality.

At the end there is a giant waiting: “The Truth” clocks in at over 17 minutes and takes all the time in the world to show off its advantages. This is where the special thing about The Keening comes into its own, a wonderful interplay of loud-soft dynamics compressed to the essentials. In the quasi-main part, Vernon adopts somewhat sharper tones, becomes louder, almost harsh, but at no time distracts from the bitter sweetness of what is happening. When operatic singing appears in the final third and carries the folk aria into a finale of quiet endlessness, one or two tears fall.

Unexpected, unexpected, and yet so damn good: The Keening is of course reminiscent of the past field of activity, but without getting stuck in the past in the slightest. Instead, “Little Bird” dedicates itself to fresh areas with old stylistic devices. The overall calmer, folkier approach suits Rebecca Vernon’s versatile, exciting voice very well, and yet it doesn’t just remain a calm, well-behaved idyll. Monolithic structures, subtle songwriting and brutal emotional honesty result in magic – something that takes getting used to, and yet is so worthwhile. Exactly as one would have hoped; an exciting debut with grower potential.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 6th, 2023

Available via: Relapse Records (SPV)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thekeeningmusic

