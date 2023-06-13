the key procedure to collect the bonus of June 2023

Considered remembered a key procedure some retirees and pensioners must be done in June to collect the bonus
It’s about the Certificate of Life, a document that some banks require to verify survival and thus allow them to withdraw assets.
«Anses asked the banking entities to simplify the Fe de Vida procedure. In this way, since March 2022, banks must offer digital alternatives so that retirees and pensioners can choose how to do this procedure without having to go to a bank branch,” the agency recalled on its website.
Thus, Anses recommended consulting with your bank how and how often You have to prove the Faith of Life.
In many cases, the purchases made with a debit or credit card It serves to consider this process fulfilled, said the agency.
«If your bank suspended the collection of your retirement or pension for not carrying out the Life Certificate, use the non-face-to-face means offered by your bank and within 2 business days you will have credited your credit“, he indicated.
Anses retirees: banks that do not request the Life Certificate
Bank of the Argentine Nation
Buenos Aires Province Bank
Bank of Cordoba
Santa Fe Bank
Bank of Entre Rios
Bank of San Juan
Municipal Bank of Rosario
Holy Cross Bank
Santander Bank
Retirees Anses: banks that request the Life Certificate in some cases
Banco Credicoop
Piano bench
City of Buenos Aires Bank
Bank of La Pampa
Banco Supervielle
Retirees Anses: banks that offer digital alternatives for Fe de Vida
Banco Macro
Bank of Santiago del Estero
Banco Industrial
Patagonia Bank
Argentine Financial Company
Banco Galicia
Banco Columbia
BBVA Bank (ex French)
New Chaco Bank
bank of currents
formosa bank
comafi bank
Neuquén Province Bank
Bank of La Rioja
Chubut Bank
Itau Bank
Bank of Tierra del Fuego