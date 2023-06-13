the key procedure to collect the bonus of June 2023

Considered remembered a key procedure some retirees and pensioners must be done in June to collect the bonus

It’s about the Certificate of Life, a document that some banks require to verify survival and thus allow them to withdraw assets.

«Anses asked the banking entities to simplify the Fe de Vida procedure. In this way, since March 2022, banks must offer digital alternatives so that retirees and pensioners can choose how to do this procedure without having to go to a bank branch,” the agency recalled on its website.

Thus, Anses recommended consulting with your bank how and how often You have to prove the Faith of Life.

In many cases, the purchases made with a debit or credit card It serves to consider this process fulfilled, said the agency.

«If your bank suspended the collection of your retirement or pension for not carrying out the Life Certificate, use the non-face-to-face means offered by your bank and within 2 business days you will have credited your credit“, he indicated.

Anses retirees: banks that do not request the Life Certificate

Bank of the Argentine Nation

Buenos Aires Province Bank

Bank of Cordoba

Santa Fe Bank

Bank of Entre Rios

Bank of San Juan

Municipal Bank of Rosario

Holy Cross Bank

Santander Bank

Retirees Anses: banks that request the Life Certificate in some cases

Banco Credicoop

Piano bench

City of Buenos Aires Bank

Bank of La Pampa

Banco Supervielle

Retirees Anses: banks that offer digital alternatives for Fe de Vida

Banco Macro

Bank of Santiago del Estero

Banco Industrial

Patagonia Bank

Argentine Financial Company

Banco Galicia

Banco Columbia

BBVA Bank (ex French)

New Chaco Bank

bank of currents

formosa bank

comafi bank

Neuquén Province Bank

Bank of La Rioja

Chubut Bank

Itau Bank

Bank of Tierra del Fuego



