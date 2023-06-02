The key reason for Lin Chiling’s flash marriage is not her mother’s first explosive proposal AKIRA | Lin Chiling | AKIRA | Lin Chiling’s proposal

Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling married Japanese actor AKIRA in 2019, and they now have a son. Lin Chiling was recently a guest on the show “All Voices” hosted by Cai Kangyong, and it was revealed for the first time that she proposed to AKIRA on her own initiative.

Lin Chiling’s love life before marriage has always been a topic of concern to the outside world. Unexpectedly, she suddenly dropped the “marriage news” bombshell on June 6, 2019, and the marriage partner was a member of a Japanese boy group that Taiwanese fans are not familiar with.

AKIRA and Lin Chiling met in 2011 because of their cooperation in the Japanese stage play “Red Cliff”, and they fell in love 8 years later. Lin Chiling blew herself up in “Voices”, when she proposed to AKIRA, Lin Chiling revealed: “We will be together after 8 years, what kind of fate must be, God may really want us to be together”, and expressed his decision The “flash marriage” has “no direct relationship” with the mother’s health.

Lin Chiling said frankly that after their wedding, her mother “(health condition) deteriorated very quickly, she didn’t even recognize us”, Lin Chiling choked up and said, “She (mother) lasted until I got married, it’s amazing”! “Now sometimes sitting next to her (mother), I still shed a few tears involuntarily. I feel so close, but why (feel) is so far away.”

