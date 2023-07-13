The Key Shoes for Next Year: LV Animal Claw Boots, CdG Double-Headed Shoes, and More

Title: LV Animal Claw Boots, CdG Double-Headed Shoes: The Key Shoe Trends for Next Year

As the Paris Fashion Week wrapped up, the fashion world was treated to a spectacular display of innovative and avant-garde footwear designs for the upcoming season. From the jaw-dropping LV Animal Claw Boots worn by A$AP Rocky to the eccentric CdG Double-Headed Shoes sported by TOMM¥ €A$H, these statement shoes captured the public’s attention and left fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the next big trends. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the noteworthy shoes from the 24SS series of major brands and get a sneak peek at the upcoming sneaker trends.

LV Footprint Boot:

Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton made waves during Paris Fashion Week. One standout piece was the exaggerated LV Footprint Boot, adorned with the brand’s signature Monogram pattern and animal footprint detailing on the outsole. A$AP Rocky donned these “beast claw boots” during the show, instantly elevating his style and creating a buzz among fashion aficionados.

Rick Owens Medical Boot:

Rick Owens, known for his boundary-pushing designs, showcased a shoe inspired by medical rehabilitation shoes. This unconventional design, featuring splints held in place by simple straps and metal buckles, sparked comparisons to MSCHF’s popular AC.1 sneakers. With various versions, including a full-wrapped and half-wrapped structure, this avant-garde creation brought renewed attention to the brand.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x Kids Love Gaite Double Derby:

The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS 2024 spring and summer series presented a pair of double-headed Derby shoes that quickly caught the eyes of the global media. Created in collaboration with handmade shoe brand Kids Love Gaite, these quirky shoes featured a brain-opening double-head design in both left-right and up-down iterations. This visually arresting creation pushed the boundaries of shoe design.

Feng Chen Wang x Nike Air Force 1:

Chinese fashion designer Feng Chen Wang made waves yet again this Paris Fashion Week with her “restart” inspired collection. Among the standout shoes were the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers adorned with natural elements such as discarded leaves, sprouting flowers, and voluminous tulle. Wang’s craftsmanship transformed the iconic silhouette into an extravagant and visually striking masterpiece.

MSCHF x Crocs:

Creative agency MSCHF has been making waves in the sneaker world with their bold designs, including the widely discussed “big red boots.” This year, Estonian rapper TOMM¥ €A$H caught attention by sporting the “big yellow boots” from the MSCHF x Crocs collaboration. Featuring Crocs’ signature hole design and a heel strap, these eye-catching shoes are poised to make a big splash. Following the release of the “big yellow boots,” MSCHF unveiled the “big black boots,” hinting at more color releases to come.

These are just a few of the standout shoes from Paris Fashion Week, but there are many more exciting styles to look forward to. From classic leather shoes with unique twists like DIOR’s luxurious loafer to innovative designs like Monster Clawed Shoes by Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, the shoe trends for the spring and summer of 2024 promise to be diverse and captivating. Sneaker collaborations between renowned brands like COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike and Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS will surely set the tone for the upcoming season.

As we eagerly await the release of these trendsetting shoes, it remains to be seen which style will dominate the fashion scene next year. The shoe circle is set for a refreshing transformation, and fashion enthusiasts cannot wait to witness the latest trends in the world of footwear.