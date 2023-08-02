The kidnapper who held Ekaterina captive for 14 years said it was “consensual” and “out of love”

The man who kidnapped a woman for 14 years as a sex slave spoke for the first time before a Russian court after his arrest and assured that the link It was “for love” and “consensual”.

It is believed that Vladimir Cheskidov, 51 years old, held captive Ekaterina B. (33) since the young woman was 19 years old, at her home in Smolina, Chelyabinsk region, Russia. This is how she related it after escaping from the place and looking for her sister.

The man was found fit to appear in court after being held under armed guard in a psychiatric hospital. There he stated that he had a “consensual” and “loving” relationship. When asked if he raped her, he replied “no.”

Ekaterina’s hell: she was kidnapped as a sex slave from the age of 19 and managed to escape at 33

In a wooden house in the village, Cheskidov lived with his mother, who also denied that the woman was there against her will and defended her son. “She bonded with my son and lived like a queen. Nobody kept it. She lived (with us) of her own free will,’ Valentina Cheskidova said, as reported Mail Online. “We have all the doors open (in the house). Every day it was like this,” she added.

The 72-year-old woman faces up to 15 years in prison for being an accessory to the kidnapping, according to Russian police. This Tuesday, August 1, she was released on bail.

The house in which Cheskidov lived with his mother, where he held Ekaterina captive.

14 years of captivity: the ordeal of Ekaterina, kidnapped and abused since she was 19 years old

Ekaterina B, whose full identity has not been released, claimed that she had been repeatedly raped before escaping 14 years later at age 33.

The woman met her kidnapper in 2009, when she met him at a Chelyabinsk train station. At that time the man was 37 years old.

He offered her a drink and invited her to his house, where he kidnapped her and locked her in a separate room. She put bars on the bedroom windows and padlocked the door.

The interior of the house, located in the village of Smolina, Chelyabinsk region, Russia.

Ekaterina had been reported missing in 2009, but the police were unable to locate her. At that time, she lived in a family with conflicts and only her sister was looking for her.

The woman managed to flee 14 years later, one day when the man got drunk and his mother called an ambulance because she feared for his state of health. In that opportunity, he failed to padlock her in the room and she was able to leave the place.

Escaping, he searched for his sister Elena, with whom he had not been in contact for 14 years, and then called the police. The kidnapped woman told her sister that she was permanently threatened.

In that room, investigators believe, the woman was locked up for 14 years.

“She has started telling me everything,” the sister said, according to reports in Russia. She said she told her how the man held her down, tied her up, bandaged her hands, and taped her mouth shut.

“She said that (Vladimir) always had a knife (in his hands), and apparently, (any) step to the left, or to the right led to punishment”said his sister.

He would free her to do housework, expecting her to clean, cook, and take care of his mother, as well as have sex with him.

In the room where the woman was, there were several muzzles and laptops and discs with pornographic content were seized. The police also seized sex toys used during the alleged torture sessions.

Computers, pornographic material and other elements for the cause were taken from the place.

Ekaterina B. told about another crime that Cheskidov committed – the case of Oksana

The case is so serious that Russia’s top detective, Alexander Bastrykinhead of the Investigation Committee, personally took over as head of it.

It is that Cheskidov also faces a criminal investigation for the murder of another woman whom he retained in the house in 2011. The remains of Oksana, who was 30 years old, were found in a basement on the property and had been boiled, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Ekaterina stated that she was forced, threatened with death, to help Cheskidov dismember and dispose of Oksana’s corpse, according to the testimony of the victim.

The sister said that Cheskidov had told her: “If you behave in the same way, you will receive the same punishment.” “The remains, arms and legs, were packed in a barrel… for burial,” he was quoted as saying by the news website 74.ru.

