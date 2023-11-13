The Kindness Observatory is born: “With education you can change the world and we will prove it to you”

The one who steals the place in line at the checkout, a neighbor who doesn’t return the greeting or the motorist who glues himself to the horn to gain a handful of seconds. All it takes to turn the mood around is a rude gesture or a lack of attention, just as sometimes it’s easy to find a breath of trust in others if they give way or show off a smiling “good morning”. It’s a shame that we remember very well the rudeness we suffered, but little or nothing of the kindnesses we missed. It is always easier to identify with the victims than with the executioners, so too often we think that showing off a smile and a confident greeting is a duty of all of us. At least, of all those who want to live in a more just world. This is how he thinks and explains it Italian movement for kindnessa non-profit association founded in 2001 on four guidelines – Health, Justice, Sustainable Urbanity and Global Equality – and connected to the World Kindness Movement of Tokyo, a movement recognized by the United Nations and which inspired World Kindness Day, which in 2023 falls on November 13th.

READ ALSO World Kindness Day, here are the 8 rules that (even) the youngest must know

«We are used to thinking of kindness as an accessory element, a relational plus, in reality we should claim the right to it – he explains Natalia Represident of the Movement whose ambassadors are the actor Gaetano Aronica, and the writer Stefania Auci – in the concept of kindness, in fact, lie the foundations of common living, respect for others, for differences and for the laws of the State, kindness it is the tool that helps us live and interact with others in a virtuous way.”

Re, “Studies on the real effects of kindness are underway”

To seduce as many people as possible with the ancient art of good morning and good evening, the Movement announces the creation of the first Italian observatory of kindness and behavior, with the task of «analyzing the real effects of kindness on contemporary society».

«With our project we want to give decision makers and administrations tangible data that can support them in their daily choices» explains Re, who with the scientific committee under construction directed by Doctor Salvino Marcello Vitalitidirector of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Arnas Civico in Palermo, has already developed a roadmap.

The first investigation will focus on studying kindness in relation to increased GDP, predicting how a kinder ecosystem can influence a country’s wealth generation. This will be accompanied by a study on the world of prisons, in particular on the topic of rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners. Among the experimental projects carried out by the Mig there is for example “The school of emotion” developed with the Antigone Observatory in the Pagliarelli prison in Palermo.

Share this: Facebook

X

