Recently, the “caviar” incident has fermented again, which has subsequently aroused heated discussions among netizens.

It is reported that in this episode of the program, Kong Xueer’s team was rewarded by the program group by completing tasks. The content was to taste a caviar feast. No sauce was needed, and Hua Shao took the lead in “science popularization” to eat caviar without dipping sauce, and asked her if she wanted to make a bowl of rice, Kong Xueer had to laugh at herself “ignorant” to ease the awkward atmosphere.

Xiong Ziqi, Fei Qiming, and You Changjing who were present were all laughing, and Hua Shao also made fun of Kong Xueer for chewing caviar.

On December 22, Fei Qiming posted a response to the “caviar” incident. He said: “Because my inappropriate reaction has caused trouble to Kong Xueer, here I once again solemnly apologize to Ms. Kong Xueer. At the beginning of the program’s official broadcast, I saw relevant program clips and comments from netizens. , realized that although I had no intention of ridiculing, I had made girls feel uncomfortable, and immediately apologized to Ms. Kong Xueer for my inappropriate behavior in private. This morning, I saw that the inappropriate link was fermented again, and now I publicly say I apologize. From now on, I will also be cautious in my words and deeds, please supervise.”

On December 22, Hua Shao also posted a post on social platforms, responding positively to this incident for the first time. Hua Shao said: “I have worked with Xueer many times. She is very hardworking and professional, so I strongly recommended her to the program team during the preparation period. But this time, it caused a lot of unpleasantness, so I should give Kong Xueer and all participating guests Apologize.”

Kong Xueer, born April 30, 1996 in Qianjiang City, Hubei Province, is a female singer in Mainland China.

Xiong Ziqi, formerly known as Xiong Hao, was born on June 6, 1992 in Tieling City, Liaoning Province. Mainland Chinese film and television actor and pop singer, graduated from the Musical Theater Department of Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Fei Qiming, born on September 16, 1996 in Zhuanghe City, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, is a film and television actor, pop singer, and program host in Mainland China. He graduated from the Department of Cultural Communication of Jining University.

Hua Shao, whose real name is Hu Qiaohua, was born on March 16, 1981 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. He is a male host and actor in Mainland China.

Original Title: The Kong Xueer Caviar Incident Re-Fermented Xiong Ziqi Fei Qiming Hua Shao apologized

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling