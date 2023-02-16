Original title: Korean drama “Palace” is expected to be remade after 17 years. What is the current status of the starring role?Yoon Eun Hye and Joo Ji Hoon Criticized

According to insiders in the Korean circle, the Korean drama “Gong” is expected to be remade this year, which has aroused heated discussions among the public. This TV series was officially broadcast in 2006. It is a costume TV series adapted from comics. When the TV series was broadcast that year, the ratings were very high, and it broke the record. The leading actors also won the love of many people because of this TV series. The CP sense of Yoon Eun-hye and Zhu Zhixun in the drama is also very impressive. happy.

However, judging from previous remakes, the probability of “turnover” is relatively high, and some even destroy the original work together, so viewers who like this TV series are also looking forward to and worrying.

Some enthusiastic netizens also put forward candidates for the role, including Kim So-hyun, Shin Ye-eun, etc. They are all new-generation actors in the Korean entertainment industry, and they are indeed somewhat similar to Yoon Eun-hye back then in terms of temperament and appearance. However, the current remake is only at the stage of proposal. Although there is news that JTBC has organized some of the actors to audition, the news has not been confirmed.

As the leading actors of the year, Yoon Eun Hye and Joo Ji Hoon did not respond to the remake. Because of the news of the remake of the TV series, the current situation of the two leading actors has also become a hot topic of discussion.

Yoon Eun Hye, as a generation of Korean drama goddess, although the frequency of filming is not as high as before, she still continues to share her dynamics with fans on the Internet. Although she has been questioned a lot because of her appearance changes over the years, she has always been herself and lived a very willful life.

As for the leading actor Zhu Zhixun, there are more negative news, and the emotional entanglement between him and Sun Jiaren once became the topic of the audience after dinner. Zhu Zhixun has not had any new developments in the past two years. The new works that the audience knows to star in are already "Hyena" in cooperation with Kim Hye-soo in 2020 and another "Mount Jirisan".