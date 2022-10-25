Home Entertainment The Korean Film Critics Award “Resolve to Break Up” won the 6th award for Tang Weifeng for Best Actress – Shangbao Indonesia
Entertainment

The Korean Film Critics Award “Resolve to Break Up” won the 6th award for Tang Weifeng for Best Actress – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
The Korean Film Critics Award “Resolve to Break Up” won the 6th award for Tang Weifeng for Best Actress – Shangbao Indonesia

October 25, 2022 14:17 PM

36

“Resolve to Break Up” won six awards at the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards

“Resolve to Break Up” starring Tang Wei and Park Hae Il won six awards including the Best Work Award at the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards.

The Korean Film Critics Association announced today the list of winners of the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards. “The Determination to Break Up” starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il won six awards, including the Best Work Award, Director Award, Actress Award, and Screenplay Award. Film with the most awards.

Zheng Yusheng won this year’s Film Critics Award for his outstanding performance in “Hunting”, Zhao Youzhen won the supporting actor award for “Made of Kings”, Chinese actress Tang Wei won the leading actress award for “Resolve to Break Up”, and Quan Huizhen won the leading actor award. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for “Hunting”.

Korean artist Lee Jung-jae won the Newcomer Director Award for “Hunting”, while IU and Son Seok-goo won the Newcomer Actress and New Actor Awards for “The Broker” and “Criminal City 2” respectively.Guo Mingdong / text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

Best Work Award: “Resolve to Break Up”

Merit Award: An Sung Ki

Director Award: Park Chan-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Actress Award: Tang Wei (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Best Actor Award: Jung Woo-sung (“Hunting”)

Supporting Actress Award: Jun Hye-jin (“Hunting”)

Supporting Actor Award: Jo Woo-jin (“Made of Kings”)

Newcomer Director Award: Lee Jung-jae (“Hunting”)

Newcomer Actress Award: Lee Ji Eun (“The Broker”)

See also  Tackling the passing of time with a holistic approach

Rookie Actor Award: Son Seok Goo (“Criminal City 2”)

Technology Award: Zheng Chengzhen, Zheng Zhemin (visual effects of “The Mountain”)

Screenplay Award: Jung Se-kyung, Park Chan-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Photography Award: Kim Ji-yong (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Music Award: Cho Young-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Independent Film Support Award Feature Film Section: Kim Dong-ryung, Park Kyung-tae (“Pregnant Tree and Ghost”), Documentary Section Lee Il-ha (“more”)

You may also like

Reebok x Mountain Research’s New Joint Series Officially...

The “abstract genius” Picasso is in Brussels

Craig Green X adidas CG SCUBA STAN New...

When it’s cold, please add clothes to Florence...

FACETASM x WIND AND SEA New Joint Series...

Reverse EU, on the Euro ‘7’ the entry...

Meeting is Providence_TOM News

The car painted by Andy Warhol: the BMW...

The Vans x NEIGHBORHOOD Collection Is Officially Released...

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Officially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy