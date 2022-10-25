“Resolve to Break Up” won six awards at the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards

“Resolve to Break Up” starring Tang Wei and Park Hae Il won six awards including the Best Work Award at the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards.

The Korean Film Critics Association announced today the list of winners of the 42nd Korea Film Critics Awards. “The Determination to Break Up” starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il won six awards, including the Best Work Award, Director Award, Actress Award, and Screenplay Award. Film with the most awards.

Zheng Yusheng won this year’s Film Critics Award for his outstanding performance in “Hunting”, Zhao Youzhen won the supporting actor award for “Made of Kings”, Chinese actress Tang Wei won the leading actress award for “Resolve to Break Up”, and Quan Huizhen won the leading actor award. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for “Hunting”.

Korean artist Lee Jung-jae won the Newcomer Director Award for "Hunting", while IU and Son Seok-goo won the Newcomer Actress and New Actor Awards for "The Broker" and "Criminal City 2" respectively.

Best Work Award: “Resolve to Break Up”

Merit Award: An Sung Ki

Director Award: Park Chan-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Actress Award: Tang Wei (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Best Actor Award: Jung Woo-sung (“Hunting”)

Supporting Actress Award: Jun Hye-jin (“Hunting”)

Supporting Actor Award: Jo Woo-jin (“Made of Kings”)

Newcomer Director Award: Lee Jung-jae (“Hunting”)

Newcomer Actress Award: Lee Ji Eun (“The Broker”)

Rookie Actor Award: Son Seok Goo (“Criminal City 2”)

Technology Award: Zheng Chengzhen, Zheng Zhemin (visual effects of “The Mountain”)

Screenplay Award: Jung Se-kyung, Park Chan-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Photography Award: Kim Ji-yong (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Music Award: Cho Young-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Independent Film Support Award Feature Film Section: Kim Dong-ryung, Park Kyung-tae (“Pregnant Tree and Ghost”), Documentary Section Lee Il-ha (“more”)