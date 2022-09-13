Listen to the audio version of the article

“He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” Ha in the preamble la locuzione dal Vangelo di Giovanni la longa confessione di don Carmine, protagonist de The pain meter by Marco Onnembo. An out of the ordinary curate, “a strange priest”, who drinks good whiskey and smokes Cuban cigars.

“The reason why I decided to become a priest, more than faith, was the redemption that a man of the church could offer to the faithful with confession. A mission, to say, aimed at saving the souls of others, assuming that mine was already lost ». This is how he describes his vocation to the priesthood, deepening: “I was clumsy and inadequate … I played normality having the abyss as a stage”. And again “who am I to judge?”.

Here comes the admonition of Georges Bernanos: «Good and evil must balance; otherwise, the center of gravity is located at the bottom, very low. Or, if you prefer, they overlap each other without mixing, like two liquids of different densities ». Abyssal depths precisely, that one confession after another, after having acquitted murderers, rapists, thieves and corrupters, end up overwhelming the protagonist of this novel, hopelessly swallowed up by the immeasurable weight of injustice.

“For a whole day I stayed in my car in front of the entrance. I went out and chased him. He went into a bar … »confides the murderer, Mr. Kleinworth, a Small little bourgeois across the Atlantic. To the full extent, Don Carmine in some of the most engaging pages of this clear book is overwhelmed, “as in a film, (by Monicelli?) I imagined, scene after scene, everything he was telling me”. And it’s not just about human injustice. “Do you know what I did father? I watched him die slowly, ”Charlotte’s killer father admits.

At stake here is the priest’s own faith, which as a character of White noise, succumbs to the most brutal reality. «Skyscrapers multiplied: the best counterweight for a humanity that only grows in height. Nobody realized instead of how much things were sinking ». From the author another homage to the beloved De Lillo, just before the ravine, when no providence, no foothold, stands in the way of the abyss of impotence capable of suppressing all faith. “It takes great courage to be weak,” recalled Foster Wallace in Infinite Is.