Source title: The lakeside music party under the night, Huawei Music Night marks the “gathering” number for HDC 2022

Huawei Developer Conference 2022 (“HDC 2022” for short) will be fully launched online and offline from November 4th to 6th. Among them, “HDC Lakeside Music Festival Huawei Music Night” is one of the most popular events for developers every year. , to add a different kind of vitality and enthusiasm to this conference full of technology. More than hundreds of people at the scene were together by the lake and the wind, bathed in the starlight of the night sky, and spent time together under the symphony of classical, national, dance, hip-hop and other genres. Wonderful time. “I haven’t listened to the scene for a long time.” “The lakeside is very comfortable, the music is very good, and the HDC is great” became everyone’s voice. Huawei Music took this event to build a bridge for cooperation with ecological partners and creators, and built an “offline + online” integration experience, allowing more high-quality music to be heard. Good sound quality, listen carefully, classical is also popular The strength of N STAR’s cross-border classical orchestra opened. It is worth mentioning that, in the environment where the live European-style castle and the lakeside creeks complement each other, a number of melodious and melodious compositions were played. The high-pitched and powerful trumpet and the stammer of the kick drum blended into the music in one second. The atmosphere of the concert hall listening to the concert… The fusion of classical and modern is refreshing. And online, and online, Huawei Music provides Hi-Res high-resolution music, which can bring richer sound details and a wider sound field, and the Hi-Classcial area brings music fans “theatre-level” enjoyment . Good music should not be defined, like is king Huawei’s internal band, Mushine, played “Memories Kill”. Many classic suites from Hong Kong and Taiwan were mixed and turned the audience. Everyone waved their hands and sang along. The waves were stronger than the waves. And Meng Huiyuan, a talented singer-songwriter who appeared at the end, sang many popular original singles such as “Hahaha”, “Missing Personification”, with her emotional voice, infecting every audience present, for the HDC music night Mark the perfect “Gathering”. See also SAM EDELMAN cross-border joint show, stunning magic capital debuts at FASHION ZOO 2021 to show contemporary luxury style_TOM News Good originals should always be paid attention to and create the best stage Huawei Music closely follows the wave of national style creation, and has held the global original national style music competition “Lu Shu Project” for many years in a row, and is committed to exploring and supporting more national style original musicians. Invitation, builds the best platform for them to show their talents, and takes advantage of the connection and influence of Huawei terminal products in the 1+8 full-scene ecosystem to bring more high-quality audio content to users of different terminal devices and recommended scenes. He has done his best to promote and support Guofeng music. There was also a special guest performer at the scene. He was a Huawei worker during the day and turned into a hip-hop singer after work. He is ReeYA-Xia Hereya. This time, he brought his original rap songs “HUAWEI BOY” and “AITO”, ignited the scene with music with a strong sense of rhythm, and dedicated the most enthusiastic stage to all the audience. Huawei Music is committed to providing users with high-quality, full-scenario music services and experiences. At the same time, it has been supporting and promoting multi-genre music, exploring outstanding musicians, cooperating with outstanding music circle partners, empowering art through technology, continuously expanding more music forms, and continuously enriching high-quality music content to meet user quality needs.

Huawei's internal band, Mushine, played "Memories Kill". Many classic suites from Hong Kong and Taiwan were mixed and turned the audience. Everyone waved their hands and sang along. The waves were stronger than the waves. And Meng Huiyuan, a talented singer-songwriter who appeared at the end, sang many popular original singles such as "Hahaha", "Missing Personification", with her emotional voice, infecting every audience present, for the HDC music night Mark the perfect "Gathering".

