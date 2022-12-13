ROMA – The appointment is for 23 December with the inauguration at the Automobili Lamborghini Museum of Technologies (Mudetec) of the new exhibition which will tell visitors about the brand’s first 60 years. It was May 7, 1963 when Ferruccio Lamborghini inaugurated the Sant’Agata plant, the site from which production has never moved. However, the reason why this esteemed engineer and industrialist began to build cars deserves to be remembered.





Ferruccio Lamborghini, born in 1916, was already known for the creation of excellent tractors, boilers and air conditioners, the marketing of which guaranteed him such a comfortable existence that he could afford a Ferrari, already very expensive at the time. In particular, it was a beautiful red 250 GT, with which, however, we don’t quite know why, the wealthy engineer was not particularly satisfied. He then went to visit Enzo Ferrari himself, asking for some technical clarifications on the car. The Commendatore, annoyed, replied dryly “What do you want to know about machines, you don’t build tractors …?”

The answer obviously didn’t sit well with Ferruccio Lamborghini, who therefore decided to compete with his neighbor by embarking on the creation of a sports car that could equal, if not surpass, the performance and beauty of the Maranello reds. A bet therefore, which began exactly 60 years ago and which still continues today by warming the hearts of thousands of enthusiasts.





Returning to the Museum, in addition to visiting the new exhibition, visitors will be able to enjoy an interactive experience thanks to the new driving simulator which amplifies the discovery of the cars on display. From the first creations of Ferruccio Lamborghini – such as the Miura and the Countach – to the most recent super sports cars such as the Asterion hybrid concept, the few-off Centenario, the Huracán Performante and the Aventador SVJ.

The visit inside the innovative Urus line is also very engaging, characterized by the use of the Factory 4.0 model with new production technologies. Developed over 24 stations, the visit allows you to see how the different teams of specialized workers manage to produce up to 26 cars a day.





During the whole Christmas period it is possible to visit the Museum from 9.30 to 18, with the exception of 24, 25, 31 December and 1 January. After closing time, the Mudetec spaces are transformed into a magical place where you can organize private tours and exclusive events.