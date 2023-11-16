The Lancôme HAPTA smart make-up applicator included in the Time Best Inventions 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fifty million people around the world have limited motor skills: Lancôme Hapta, a smart makeup applicator designed for people with limited arm mobility, was included in the Time Best Inventions 2023 in the accessibility category. Lancôme Hapta is the world‘s first intelligent, ultra-precise and portable makeup device designed to be used by people with limited arm mobility, helping them apply makeup at home. In previous years, the following have been awarded by Time: the L’Oréal Colorsonic hair color applicator (2022), the L’Oréal Water Saver hand shower (2021) and the personalized skin care devices L’Oréal Perso (2020) and SkinCeuticals Custom DOSE (2019).

«It is an honor to have made Time’s list of the best inventions of the year for the fifth consecutive year, which demonstrates our belief that the future of beauty lies between science and technology. Our HAPTA innovation, one of a kind and capable of learning movements thanks to artificial intelligence, perfectly embodies our mission at L’Oréal, which is to create the beauty that moves the world – declares Barbara Lavernos, deputy general manager responsible for Research, innovation and technology of L’Oréal Groupe -. It is our absolute desire to ensure that all people in the world, regardless of their movement limitations, can have access to our products and services to satisfy their beauty desires.”

Françoise Lehmann, global brand president of Lancôme, adds: «Lancôme is proud to have been included in Time’s 2023 list of best innovations. This innovation translates the brand’s commitment to inclusiveness into something concrete, giving back to women with disabilities confidence and independence. Beauty is a universal pursuit and with HAPTA we are now able to make it more accessible by offering equal access opportunities.”

As Guive Balooch, global managing director, Augmented beauty and open iInnovation at L’Oréal Groupe explains, «Hapta was born from an incredibly exciting project with Verily, the health tech arm of Alphabet. It aims to help people with mobility difficulties by using artificial intelligence and motion detection to support their natural actions with an increased range of motion and guide makeup application. It is an excellent example of our group’s values ​​embodied in a Beauty Tech device, which allows a less advantaged part of the population to realize their beauty desires more easily.”

