The large-scale cultural tourism program “Home Between Mountains and Water” premieres this week to witness the great changes in the countryside in ten years

International Online News: Visit the beautiful butterfly changes between the mountains and rivers, and witness the magnificent picture of rural revitalization. The large-scale cultural and tourism visit program “Home Between Landscapes”, jointly produced by China Central Radio and Television Station and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will premiere on CCTV-1 at 20:00 on August 27. In the first episode of the program, hosts Sa Beining and Lu Jian will lead the “Shanshui Squad” to visit Lujia Village, Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, and Shiyanping Village, Wangjiaping Town, Yongding District, Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province, to visit the new team from a new perspective. The “Happiness Code” of the beautiful countryside of the times.

An immersive visit to the “home between mountains and rivers” to find the long-lost pastoral beauty

In recent years, the Central Radio and Television Station has insisted on upholding integrity and innovation, continued to create a large number of high-quality masterpieces, and comprehensively promoted the innovation of high-quality programs in the whole chain, all-round and all fields, and strived to realize the good situation of “all screens are high-quality products”. As a new model of outdoor programs created by the main station in 2022, “Home Between Mountains and Water” will innovate the way of presenting programs, and visit Lujia Village in Zhejiang Province, Shiyanping Village in Hunan Province, Moling Village in Hubei Province, and Huaihong Village in Guangxi Province. , Lishiwei Village in Jiangsu Province, Xidi Village in Anhui Province and other 24 beautiful villages in China that are ecologically livable in the new era, showing the great changes in China‘s rural areas in the past ten years from a new perspective.

Lujia Village is the first family farm gathering area and demonstration area in the country. It creates a new model of beautiful countryside in China with the model of “company + village + family farm”. Can you imagine that Lujia Village, which now “opens the door is a garden, and the whole village is a scenic spot”, was once a well-known impoverished village? In the first episode, Sa Beining will join hands with famous writer and screenwriter Mai Jia, and film and television actor Gao Yuanyuan to take the 4.5-kilometer-long “Aruajia” sightseeing train, visit Zhuyuan Farm and other characteristic family farms, and explore Shandong The road of Jiacun from debt of one million to over one hundred million in assets.

“(I) have a total of 4 incomes!” Fang Xinghu, a villager in Lujia Village, proudly replied when asked about his economic situation. In addition to his work as a railway patrolman, his income also comes from land transfer contracting, tea gardens, orchards and rapeseed oil processing, which amazes Sa Beining: “It is obvious that Brother Fang’s life does not require much more. It is enough for him to have a few main industrial pillars.” From poverty to wealth, it is not only the material life that has been improved, but also the spiritual outlook of the people of Lujia Village.

Shiyanping Village has the largest Tujia stilted building community in the country, with a total of 182 stilted buildings that are still well-preserved and rich in folk cultural resources. What does such an ancient village rely on to continue to revitalize? At that time, the audience will follow Lu Jian, writer and director of the Palace Museum’s Institute of Cultural Communication Zhu Yong, Hong Kong singer and film and television actress Miriam Yeung to participate in the renovation of the stilted building, from changing new tiles, brushing tung oil, to repairing door frames, and immersingly experience the restoration process of cultural relics .

The guests of the show had an in-depth dialogue with the villagers and recorded the happy group portraits of the villages in the new era

“Home Between Landscapes” takes home as the point and character stories as the core. It uses a unique documentary perspective to truly record the beautiful scenery of the countryside in the new era. The happy life of local villagers is also chatted with guests and ordinary workers again and again. is presented vividly.

Li Ying, a villager in Shiyanping Village, chose to go out to work with her husband after working in education for more than 10 years in order to improve her life. Later, with the support of her family and villagers, she returned to her hometown to take up the important task of rural revitalization. Li Ying represents the struggle image of the majority of grass-roots cadres. She always feels that “benefiting every common person is the biggest thing”.

Female train drivers are a beautiful sight in Lujia Village. They are affectionately called “Lu Jiasao”, and Ying Heju is one of them. Ying Heju, who returned to her hometown for employment in 2015, witnessed the rapid development of Lujia Village’s “one thousand taels of gold”. For her, the sound of the train whistle left behind a string of “happy passwords”. In Fang Xinghu’s heart, the “password for happiness” is to superimpose love in the ordinary. He sticks to an ordinary post day after day, just to ensure the safety of passengers, and was praised by Sa Beining: “Don’t look at Brother Fang’s post is very inconspicuous, but he is like a screw on the railway, indispensable.”

Sa Beining and Lu Jian lead the “Shanshui Squad” to unlock the romance of the mountains in the Chinese countryside

The “Shanshui Squad” composed of “hosts + public figures + cultural scholars” is also a highlight of “Home Between Landscapes”. Delicious food between table and mountains, an experience between mountains and rivers, send a message between mountains and rivers, and complete a “country recommendation” between mountains and rivers.

In the first episode of the program, the two “Shanshui Squads” led by Sa Beining and Lu Jian will serve as “new villagers” to deeply experience the unique local customs. “Sticking the warehouse” is one of the important folk activities in Shiyanping Village. Every year the village holds the “Standing Glue” activity, which attracts a large number of tourists. In Tujia customs, “stuffing the warehouse” means a good harvest. In the program, Lu Jian and Zhu Yong joined the “Stock Warehouse” carnival in the strong national cultural atmosphere, and felt the happiness brought by labor. Zhu Yong said frankly: “I hope that in the future, I will have more opportunities to return to the countryside and touch the power of civilization.”

In the other team, Sa Beining will work with Maijia and Gao Yuanyuan to help tea farmers seize the farming season, weed and fertilize tea trees, and listen to the stories and voices of young entrepreneurs. In recent years, Lujia Village has actively promoted the construction of digital villages, developed smart tourism and smart agriculture. On the tea hill, a drone spraying pesticides has made everyone feel the vitality of Lujia Village. Zhu Bingqian, a villager of Lujia Village, said: “The farm has just introduced this high-tech technology. The drone can spray more than 30 acres of tea hills in half an hour, which is equivalent to the workload of 10 people in one day.” The water and green mountains have turned into real mountains of gold and silver, and also paved a broad road to rural revitalization for Lujia Village.

Looking back on love, where the heart goes. From August 27th, CCTV-1 will be on every Saturday at 20:00. Let’s walk into “Home Between Landscapes” and go to this landscape appointment together!