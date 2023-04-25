The large-scale music and cultural program “Classic Odes Spreading Youth” will broadcast the theme song “Heart has a direction”-International Online

The large-scale music cultural program “Classic Odes Spreading Youth” will broadcast the theme song “Heart has a direction” released

On April 24, the press conference of the large-scale music and cultural program “Classic Chanting Spreading Youth” jointly created by the China Central Radio and Television Center and CCTV Creation Media Co., Ltd. was held in Beijing. At the press conference, the innovative highlights of this season’s program were introduced, and the theme song of the program was officially released.

Inauguration ceremony

With five thousand years of culture and three thousand years of poetry, our culture has never stopped. Poetry contains the inexhaustible spiritual source of Chinese culture and builds the eternal beauty of China. Poems that have been passed down for thousands of years can still transcend time and space and resonate emotionally with modern people. For a long time, “Classic Odes” has used the original mode of “harmonizing poetry with songs”, harmoniously blending Chinese classic poems and modern pop music, so that more classics can be seen and heard.

As of April 24, since the six seasons of “Classic Odes”, 303 classic poems have been sung, 338 groups of classic singers have been invited, and 338 classic music works have been created, and this number is still increasing. The new season of “Classic Odes” is a new starting point. The program focuses on the theme of “positive youth” and strives to achieve breakthroughs in multiple dimensions.

Zhang Guofei, the convener of the Central Station’s Art Program Center, said: “The new launch of “Classic Chanting and Prosperity” is the main station’s adherence to the creative concept of ‘people-centered’, and further implementation of the ‘creative transformation and innovation of Chinese excellent traditional culture’. Another masterpiece of the “sexual development” policy. The program will surely become another example of the innovative fusion of traditional culture and contemporary expression.”

Program producer Tian Mei introduced the innovative highlights of the program on the spot. In terms of conception, the program takes “Positive Youth” as the core theme, gathers the power of youth from poetry classics, demonstrates youthful vitality in music creation, and endows traditional classics with more vigorous vitality and communication power; in terms of lineup, the program links multiple majors The art troupe creates high-quality literature and art, invites many experts and scholars in the field of culture and music to expand the appreciation dimension, and further enhances the musicality, professionalism and cultural connotation of the program content; The classics are sung, showing the demeanor of young people in the new era with a youthful and high-spirited spirit, and practicing “educating people with beauty and culture”.

Liao Changyong, Dean of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, expressed his expectations for the program on the spot: “”Classic Odes” perfectly integrates poetry and music, and truly achieves the artistic effect of ‘1+1 is greater than 2’. We often say The word ‘poetry’, poetry and song are always together. I hope that there will be more excellent poetry works recommended to everyone on this stage, and I also hope that there will be more well-composed songs, true classic songs that will last forever. Push it out.”

At the press conference, the theme song of the program “Classic Odes: Positive Youth” was also announced. The song was composed and sung by Xu Song, played by Lang Lang on the piano, centering on the theme of “Positive Youth”, the melody is progressive from gentle to passionate, expressing the spirit of “Positive Youth” with aspirations, down-to-earth, and fearlessness of difficulties. At the same time as the song was announced, the program also launched the “Create a Desired Heart MV with the Whole Network” activity on the Internet, inviting netizens to perform “Hearted Desired” in various ways such as cover singing, second creation, musical instruments, and dances. High-quality content will be included In the official video, participants will have the opportunity to become the protagonists of the MV for “Somewhere in the Heart” together with Xu Song and Lang Lang.

Tian Mei, the producer of “Classic Odes” program, introduces the highlights of this season’s program

It is reported that “Classic Odes Spreading Youth” will be broadcast on the CCTV integrated channel (CCTV-1) during the “May 1st” holiday. At that time, it will lead the audience to start a new poetic youth journey with innovative presentations, so stay tuned.