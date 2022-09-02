Stills of the musical “The Mountains and Rivers Are Safe”

Xi’an News Network News “Warriors in white” who are in a hurry, “retrograde heroes” from all walks of life… When the big curtain opens on the stage, on the evening of September 1, a large-scale realistic theme originally rehearsed by Xi’an Performing Arts Group and Xi’an Song and Dance Theater The musical “The Mountains and Rivers Are Safe” was staged at the Xi’an Radio and Television Grand Theater. As a major cultural boutique support project in Shaanxi Province in 2022, the whole drama is introduced with a special “letter from home”, adhering to the belief of people first, united will, and victory in the battle against the epidemic, focusing on ordinary people, and eulogizing the ideological theme of heroes of the era, affecting the the hearts of the audience.

Taking the protagonist Wang Danian’s search for the recipient of the “family letter” as the clue of the whole play, the musical “Mountains and Rivers is Safe” focuses on “the extraordinary in the ordinary”, depicting the moving picture of united will after the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Through the creation of several groups of “retroversaries” with different identities, but they all stood up in the face of the epidemic, they condensed their stories on the stage, and through the superb performances of the actors, promoted “life is supreme, the whole country is united, and the whole country is united.” The great anti-epidemic spirit of forgetting life and death, respecting science, and sharing destiny”.

Musical is an art category with a long creative cycle, large-scale rehearsal, and a large number of participants. It is also a comprehensive stage art that is most suitable for telling stories and expressing emotions with music. The reporter learned from an interview with Xi’an Song and Dance Theater that after more than two years of creation and polishing, the famous director Zhao Xiaojin is the chief director, the musician He Qi is the composer, the screenwriter and lyrics are all written by the lyricist Li Jin, and the executive director is Zhong Shi served as the director, Gao Bo served as the performance director, and Tian Jun, Wang Ruiguo and Song Qi designed the stage, lighting and costumes respectively.

The 120-minute musical begins with the joy of everyone welcoming the new year, to the helplessness and fear of people when the epidemic first came, and then to the great love and mutual help in the face of the epidemic. Epidemic spirit, Acura’s humanity shines.

Let the deeds of ordinary heroes be portrayed on the stage. The reporter saw at the performance site that in addition to the touching story, the stage, props and background of the play were also carefully conceived: the combination of stairs divides the stage into different intentional spaces , to break the boundaries of time and space, let the characters have a spiritual dialogue, and let the audience enter the inner world of the characters more truly.

When the curtain call chapter sounded, the applause in the theater continued for a long time. In order to pay tribute to the medical workers who have been fighting on the front line of the epidemic for a long time, the first round of performances of “Mountains and Rivers is Safe” specially issued a “love invitation” to them and their families, and also invited some community epidemic prevention staff and volunteers to watch the show together. drama. A medical staff told reporters after watching the performance: “The musical is very touching. Every little story in it is so real, as real as the people and things around you. Thank you to our art workers.” The director, Zhao Xiaojin, also said in an interview: “The biggest artistic feature of this play is to respect facts and art, and use truth and true feelings to convey spirit, will and love to the audience on the stage.”

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Sun Huan Intern Yuan Yihan Photo/Correspondent Liu Weikang