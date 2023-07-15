the largest in South America is in Bariloche

For those who plan go this winter vacation to Bariloche to ski in andl Cerro Catedral, you should know that it is the largest ski center in South America with 120 kilometers of slopess and roads and in recent days more enabled sectors and elevation means have been added that almost reach the entire offer of the mountain, after a modest pre-opening with the southern slope at the beginning of July, when the snow was not yet enough to open the hill completely.

Cerro Catedral has 29 lifts and slopes for all levels. It has the ability to carry 33 thousand people per hour. With more than 40 snow cannons you can cover an area of ​​12 hectares.

Photo: Chino Leiva

It is open every day from 9:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Subject to weather conditions. First Amancay Gondola ascent: 9:15, last Amancay Gondola ascent: 16 and ticket office hours from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Throughout the entire mountain you can enjoy the beautiful inns installed on its imposing slopes, with incredible views of the Nahuel Huapi and Gutiérrez lakesthe Andes mountain range, the Tronador hill, and the other surrounding hills.

You will also find a village at the foot of the mountain with more than 7,000 beds, a wide range of gastronomic options and a wide variety of shops.

How much does it cost to ski in the Cerro Catedral de Bariloche

The pass that allows you to go up the lifts and tour the slopes has a cost of $29,000 for people over 12 years of age and $24,100 for children between 6 and 11 years of age. This winter children under 5 years old will not pay a ski pass. The key card has a value of 2,000 that is refunded if the card is returned.

Those who practice cross-country skiing, which in the Cathedral has a special sector, have a gondola pass Amancay of $13,600 for adults and $11,300 for minors.

The winter center concessionaire also offers “flexi passes” that can be used in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This is an alternative for those who ski several days and can choose when to use the pass.

Cerro Catedral is the largest in South America. Photo: File

The flexi pass for two days costs $57,500 for seniors and $47,600 for minors; for three days the value amounts to $85,600 for adults and $71,100 for children. For those who opt for 7 days, the cost is $189,600 for adults and $157,600 for children.

First steps in the snow and other activities

For those who want to take their first steps in snow sports, Catedral offers a complete learning area at the Base.

There, visitors take a step-by-step tour to later be able to enjoy the different slopes at height, familiarize themselves with the equipment, make their first movements and turns, and learn to take control of the boards. An ideal space to learn safely and accessible. This sector has seven lifts and has a ski area of ​​more than 3.5 hectares at the foot of the mountain.

For those who don’t want to ski, Cerro Catedral also offers other activities such as snowshoeing for $6,000, snow tubing (snow buoys), snow Bmx $ 6.000, has Kinder Club (45 days to 3 years) half day $24,000 and Kids Club (4 to 11 years) half day $21,000. Game hour $3,200, cable cars, restaurants and shopsFinally, it is a place to visit.

How to get to Cerro Catedral

He Cerro Catedral is located 19 kilometers from the city of Bariloche, within the Nahuel Huapi National Park.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

