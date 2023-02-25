February 24,The WeChat official account of “Legends of the Ancient and Ancient Times: Martial Arts Edition” published an article “Jiang Hu Ni Journey”, “The martial arts version has experienced a dream of Hua Xu, and died in the struggle and sinking coercion.”

The author said in the article: “The martial arts edition has been going all the way, and I have missed a lot after thinking about it. There is no so-called paper media that is dead, and there is no so-called online article that is in power. Not to mention powerlessness and untimely birth, there are some things that we can do. To keep up with the changes of this era, what matters is whether we can keep our original intentions and swim in the rivers and lakes.”

“2022 is a year of farewell. We bid farewell to the wind and flowers, the snow and the moon; Don’t say goodbye, just say goodbye.”

Officially,This is not a farewell, it is “Martial Arts Edition” closed door training, the moment you leave the door, you must practice a peerless magic skill~The official account and official blog will continue to operate, please keep loving.

According to Sina Entertainment, readers who have subscribed throughout the year have not received the 11th issue of the magazine in 2022, and the update of the electronic version has been stuck in the October 2022 issue.

On the official Weibo of “Legends of the Ancient Times·Martial Arts Edition” magazine, the official also stated: “Subscriptions will be suspended in 2023.”

It is reported that “Jingu Legend·Martial Arts Edition” was founded in 2001. It is a magazine specializing in publishing martial arts novels. The works of Jin Yong, Liang Yusheng, and Wen Rui’an have all been published in the martial arts edition. “Edition” also produced well-known martial arts writers such as Fengge (“Kunlun” and “Canghai”), Cang Yue (“Mirror. Two Cities” and “Tingxuelou”), and Bu Feiyan (“Wulin Inn” and “Tianwu Ji”).