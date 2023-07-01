The Last Moments of Talina Fernández: A Love Story with José Manuel Fernández Borbolla

Title: Talina Fernández’s Boyfriend Shares Details of Her Final Moments and Their Love Story

Subtitle: José Manuel Fernández Borbolla reveals the agony Talina went through before her passing at the age of 78

Mexico City – Talina Fernández, renowned journalist and television figure, tragically passed away at the age of 78. Her partner, José Manuel Fernández Borbolla, who was by her side until the very end, has opened up about their relationship and the challenges they faced in her final days.

Talina Fernández’s residence, situated in the southern part of Mexico City, was filled with friends and colleagues from the showbiz industry, including Angélica María, Chantal Andere, and Andrés Tovar, who gathered to bid farewell to the beloved television personality.

José Manuel, who was deeply in love with Talina, has shared his grief and recounted the last moments they spent together. Overwhelmed with emotions, he expressed the immense love he had for Mariana Levy’s mother and the immense pain she endured before passing away.

“It was the best thing that has happened to me in my life,” José Manuel said, speaking of his relationship with Talina. “The only thing is that I thank God that she has finally found rest. She suffered from a very strong agony. I believe she had been in excruciating pain for a week. We took her to the hospital, they started giving her painkillers, but they had to increase the dosage gradually, and she was screaming in pain.”

José Manuel vividly described the night before Talina’s death, where she experienced severe discomfort. “She was so sick. It was my turn all night to take care of her. It was shocking to see that all night she couldn’t find any position that eased her pain. She sat down, laid down, changed positions… the suffering was terrifying, something I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.”

Moving on to their love story, José Manuel described their relationship as “fabulous,” reminiscing about the moments they shared and the plans they had for the future. “She left me with several pending things because, according to her, we were going to Egypt to see the pyramids and take a trip on the Nile.”

Regarding Talina’s grandchildren, José Manuel confirmed that María had the opportunity to say her final goodbyes to her beloved grandmother. “Yes, she arrived just in time. Talina’s eyes were fixed on the door, waiting for María. That’s how much they meant to each other,” he said.

The unique love story of Talina Fernández and José Manuel began when a fan struck up a conversation with her in a supermarket about her uncle. Subsequently, she introduced José Manuel to the press, stating, “You have to live today because at our age, we don’t know how much time we have left.” José Manuel became the companion she needed in her life, sharing memories and experiences that brought them both happiness.

As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of an icon, Talina Fernández’s final moments and her enduring love for José Manuel remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

