Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the drama version of “The Last of Us” released a special episode, starting a thrilling journey of survival.

“Game of Thrones” team Pedro Pascal as survivor Joel, Bella Ramsay as 14-year-old orphan Ellie, Nicole Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Gabriel Luna as Joel Nick Offerman plays Bill, the tough survivalist younger brother Tommy, who helps Joel and Ellie. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voice Ellie and Joel in the game, will also play different roles.

From Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”), Caroline Strauss (“Game of Thrones”) and game director Neil Druckmann, Kantemir Balagov (“The Tall Man”) “) and other directors.

Set twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization, the game tells the story of Joel, a hardy survivor who is hired to smuggle a girl, Ellie, out of a repressive and suffocating quarantine zone. What seems like an easy job quickly turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they must travel across America and rely on each other to survive.

“The Last of Us” is an action-adventure survival horror game developed by Naughty Dog Studios and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. It was released in 2013. The game is based on people infected by fungi. The game is set in the post-apocalyptic America. Players will control Joel to escort the girl Ellie across the United States. They support each other and fight for survival during the journey. The Last of Us is played from a third-person perspective. Players have access to guns and simple weapons, and can use stealth to fend off hostile humans and cannibals infected with the Cordyceps mutated fungus. In multiplayer mode, up to 8 players participate in cooperative and competitive gameplay.

Development on The Last of Us began in 2009, shortly after the release of Naughty Dog’s previous game, Uncharted 2: On the Planet. For the first time in the company’s history, Naughty Dog split into two teams, developing “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Trick” and “The Last of Us” at the same time. The relationship between Joel and Ellie becomes the focal point of the game, and all other elements revolve around it. Actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson voiced and motion-captured Joel and Ellie, respectively, and assisted creative director Neil Druckmann in creating the characters and plot. The soundtrack was composed by Gustavo Santolarlia.

After it was announced in December 2011, “The Last of Us” was expected by a large number of players. The game was released on the PlayStation 3 platform in June 2013 to critical acclaim, with praise for the plot, gameplay, visual effects, sound design, characterization, and depiction of the female characters. The Last of Us became one of the best-selling video games, selling more than 1.3 million units in its first week and 17 million units as of April 2018. The game has won hundreds of game awards and nominations, including multiple Game of the Year awards. The Last of Us has also been hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time.

After the game’s release, Naughty Dog released multiple downloadable content; “The Last of Us: Forsaken” added a single-player game following Ellie and her best friend Riley; The remake” was released in July 2014; the sequel “The Last of Us Chapter II” was released in June 2020; the completely remastered version of “The Last of Us Chapter I” was released on the PlayStation 5 platform on September 2, 2022, A Microsoft Windows version will be available in the future.

The Last of Us is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective. In the game, players travel through post-apocalyptic environments such as towns, buildings, forests, and sewers to advance the development of the story. Players use guns, improvised weapons, and invisibility to fend off hostile humans and cannibals infected with mutated strains of the Cordyceps fungus. For most of the game, the player controls Joel, tasked with escorting teenage Ellie across America. During the winter portion of the game, the player also takes control of Ellie and, briefly, Joel’s daughter Sarah in the opening scene.

In combat, players can use long-range weapons such as rifles, shotguns, and bows, as well as short-range weapons such as pistols and short-barreled shotguns. Players can also loot a limited selection of melee weapons, such as hoses and baseball bats, and throw bottles and bricks to distract, stun, or attack enemies. Players can use collected parts to upgrade weapons at the workbench. Equipment such as health kits, knives, and Molotov cocktails can be found directly or crafted using collected items. By collecting pills and medicinal plants, players can increase attributes such as maximum health and healing speed. Players can replenish their health by finding edible items or using health kits.

While players can attack enemies directly, they can also use invisibility to attack or sneak past them without being detected. In the “listening mode”, the movement of the character will be slowed down, the picture will become black and white, the player’s hearing and spatial awareness will be enhanced, and the enemy who makes the sound can be displayed through obstacles to locate the enemy (but some difficulties cannot be used). In the dynamic cover system, players can crouch behind obstacles to gain a tactical advantage in combat. The game is characterized by phases where there is no combat and often involves dialogue between the characters. There are simple puzzle elements to the game, such as using floating trays to move non-swimming Ellie across bodies of water, and using ladders or dumpsters to reach higher ground. A flashlight is very helpful for players when exploring dark places. Players can search for story collections such as notes, maps, and comics, and view them in the inventory menu.

The game features an artificial intelligence system through which human enemies respond to combat. Human enemies may duck or call for help if they spot the player, or attack if the player is distracted, out of ammo, or fighting. The player’s companions, such as Ellie, can assist in combat by throwing objects at threats to stun them, announcing the location of enemies the player cannot see, or attacking enemies with knives and pistols.

There are four kinds of infected people in the game: the levels are runners, lurkers, sound trackers, and giants according to the degree of infection from low to high.Infected persons in the first two stages still have eyesight, but their attack power is low; the latter two stages have stronger attack and defense power, but completely lose their vision.

Lost his eyesight, he can only use his voice to identify the location of the protagonist. Runners are primary infected, the most common zombies that are easier to deal with; lurkers have a slightly flowered head, and have lost part of their head shape, and are good at ambush (can avoid listening mode); sound trackers are characterized by split heads And it constantly makes high-frequency tongue-clicking sounds to identify its surroundings. It has extremely strong hearing and is not easy to kill in melee combat. If the conditions are not met, it will even die instantly if it is close to you. Big Mac is a Boss-level enemy, which is very rare. And the attack defense is very high, the body is full of spores that can be pulled out and thrown, and they will be killed directly if they get close. Human enemies in the single-player mode include government troops, life-snatching “hunters,” and fireflies. Human enemies may fall into a state of near-death, and at this time, “execute” can be used for special killing.

