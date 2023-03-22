Home Entertainment ‘The Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals she may have to wait two years for Season 2
The first season of Naughty Dog’s game-adapted live-action series “The Last of Us” officially ended last week. Neil Druckmann, the game director and creator of the series, recently released the first teaser poster for the second season, and the actress who starred in Ellie Bella Ramsey revealed in a recent interview the information on the fastest launch time of the second season.

The news comes from The Independent, when Bella Ramsey talked about the second season of “The Last of Us” on the British program The Jonathan Ross Show, Bella said that it may take two years to go live: “It will take a while, I think we Shooting will start at the end of this year or early next year, so it will probably be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.”

“The Last of Us” announced its renewal in January. Craig Mazin said that “The Last of Us Part II” needs to produce more than one season of content to present a complete story. It is impossible to tell all the stories in the second season alone. Neil Druckmann said The second season will present “completely different” content from the game. There will be more action scenes and infected people. As the plot progresses, the types of infected people will have more changes.

