Home » ‘The Last of Us’ suspends production on second season due to writers’ strike
Entertainment

‘The Last of Us’ suspends production on second season due to writers’ strike

by admin
‘The Last of Us’ suspends production on second season due to writers’ strike

The first season of the popular series “The Last of Us” officially ended in March. Fans and game fans are looking forward to the arrival of the new season. However, according to Variety reports, it is clear that this wave of screenwriter strikes has also spread to the second season. production.

Variety claims that casting was put on hold earlier this week, and that the current cast members were all asked to have first-hand knowledge of The Last of Us Part II’s gameplay, as the team doesn’t have a script for season 2.

The lack of a script is due to the fact that showrunner Craig Mazin is actively involved in the strike, and according to the WGA strike guidelines, he is currently not doing any writing or producing work (including casting) on ​​Season 2. Likewise, Neil Druckmann, who co-created the series and served as the game’s writer and creative director, was not involved in season 2 in any capacity.

Craig Mazin wrote most of the first season of The Last of Us and co-conceived the opening and ending with Neil Druckmann, who also penned the plot of Episode 7 alone, without their participation. In the short term, it can be said that the production of the second season is over.

It is worth noting that Craig Mazin revealed last month that he intends to change the original story line of the actor Joel in the game in the second season. If the crew decides to follow the game’s setting, it will undoubtedly be a pity for fans. thing.

See also  "Xiang" invites Huahai Guiqing to visit Dameizhang County- Chinadaily.com

You may also like

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS New Limited Custom Sneakers...

Babasónicos in Córdoba: Affective capital and an endless...

Raf Simons officially launched the 2023 spring and...

Manzur continues to lead the campaign and Uñac...

The AIDS virus, 40 years later

Cubs open 9-game road trip with 5-2 win...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

The electoral brake of the Court revives the...

Handsome and sassy! The elderly model group shows...

TC Neuquino runs the first final of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy