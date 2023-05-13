‘The Last of Us’ suspends production on second season due to writers’ strike

The first season of the popular series “The Last of Us” officially ended in March. Fans and game fans are looking forward to the arrival of the new season. However, according to Variety reports, it is clear that this wave of screenwriter strikes has also spread to the second season. production.

Variety claims that casting was put on hold earlier this week, and that the current cast members were all asked to have first-hand knowledge of The Last of Us Part II’s gameplay, as the team doesn’t have a script for season 2.

The lack of a script is due to the fact that showrunner Craig Mazin is actively involved in the strike, and according to the WGA strike guidelines, he is currently not doing any writing or producing work (including casting) on ​​Season 2. Likewise, Neil Druckmann, who co-created the series and served as the game’s writer and creative director, was not involved in season 2 in any capacity.

Craig Mazin wrote most of the first season of The Last of Us and co-conceived the opening and ending with Neil Druckmann, who also penned the plot of Episode 7 alone, without their participation. In the short term, it can be said that the production of the second season is over.

It is worth noting that Craig Mazin revealed last month that he intends to change the original story line of the actor Joel in the game in the second season. If the crew decides to follow the game’s setting, it will undoubtedly be a pity for fans. thing.