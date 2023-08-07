Home » The Last Redemption Unveils “Black Phoenix” Jewelry Series, Combining Ancient Symbolism with Modern Elegance
The Last Redemption, a renowned jewelry brand, has just released their latest collection, the “Black Phoenix”. Inspired by the adventurous spirit and firm belief of the design team, this collection is a series of fantasy depictions inspired by the “Feng Huang” from the ancient book “Shan Hai Jing”.

The most prominent piece in the “Black Phoenix” collection is the iconic “Phoenix Totem”. Taking inspiration from the “phoenix bird pattern” found on bronze decorations from the Western Zhou Dynasty, this totem represents the ancient people’s reverence for the divine bird and their desire for peace. The totem is delicately carved and floats on the surface of a ring-shaped traditional ancient coin. Surrounding the totem are hand-paved 5A grade zircons, adding a touch of modern beauty to the retro design.

The collection also features specially cut rhombus-shaped natural astral stones that emit a subtle cat’s eye luster. Each gemstone is enclosed by the brand’s logo, emphasizing its unique identity. Additionally, the collection showcases crystal clear natural corundum stones that change color, exuding a dangerous and captivating aura. The BLACK PHOENIX jewelry collection truly reflects the brilliance of a mirror, thanks to the artisans’ hand-polishing and polishing techniques.

All styles in the collection are heavily plated with 925 silver, and the brand’s signature 18k gold and white gold, resulting in a dazzling texture. The thorns and vines, symbolizing darkness and rebirth, intertwine freely between the fingers, outlining the collection’s distinctive beauty and unique lines. The body of the ring is adorned with over 200 hand-paved 5A-grade zircons, creating layers of bright luster.

The “Black Phoenix” jewelry series by The Last Redemption showcases exquisite craftsmanship and embodies a perfect balance between ancient charm and contemporary elegance. With their attention to detail and commitment to quality, this collection is set to captivate jewelry enthusiasts and admirers of timeless beauty alike.

