The last relegation of the Professional League Cup is defined

In an even and exciting definition, The definition for the second descent has already begun on the last date of the group stage of the Professional League Cup in four games simultaneously.

The outcome will be through the annual table after what Arsenal has lost the category due to the averages. The four matches of the day began at 18 hours.

The most committed team is Unión (43 points) that receives Tigre in Santa Fe. Tatengue is obliged to win and if they tie or lose they will automatically be relegated to the Primera Nacional.

In a direct duel, Vélez (46) is a local to Colón (45). A draw is enough for Fortín to save itself. If the Santa Fe team win, they have a good chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Another of those involved is Gimnasia (45) that visits Banfield. Both Lobo and Sabalero ensure a tiebreaker with a tie and are saved with a victory.

Along the same lines as Vélez is Sarmiento facing Platense as a visitor. It also takes one point to maintain the category.





