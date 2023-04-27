Home » “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” released a preview of Dracula’s appearance | The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Dracula_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” released a preview of Dracula’s appearance | The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Dracula_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the new horror thriller “The Last Voyage of Demeter” released by “Vampire Dracula” released a trailer. Surging waves, huge waves and a lonely boat, a night of rampant ghosts…

The film will be released in North America on August 11, focusing on the “ship of death” Demeter. Javier Botet (“Death Video,” “Crimson Peak”) as Dracula, Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Aisling Fowler Ran Qiaoxi and others also starred, “Horror Stories in the Dark” and “The Nameless Female Corpse” directed by Andre Averdorf, written by Bradji F. Shute (“The Season of the Witch”), produced by Aberin Entertainment, Global distribution.

In Bram Stoker’s “Captain’s Journal” chapter, the “Demeter” is the ship that transported Dracula from Transylvania to London Name – This Russian galleon set off with 50 large unmarked wooden crates, and has since run aground on the English coast in dilapidated condition, with only one insane survivor on board. The film’s story will focus in detail on the horrific voyage of the Demeter: a mysterious passenger slaughtered the crew one by one.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Adventurous sledding for Antarctica - Il Sole 24 ORE

You may also like

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Chen Le will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts...

Catl launches the super battery that doubles the...

It is due to a conflict with the...

Public Trailer of Tomohisa Yamashita’s Movie “See Hear...

Car Design Award, Ferrari dominates with the Purosangue

CONCACAF: LAFC pulls an agonizing tie from the...

Armando Trovajoli, a legend on display

“I thought my head had burst”: a tree...

“White Bird” releases new trailer Helen Mirren tells...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy