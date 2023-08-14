The last wish that Silvina Luna left on her social networks, before being admitted

Silvina Luna continues to be admitted to intensive care in it Italian Hospital of Buenos Airessince last June, where battles multiple organ failure provoked by his picture of hypercalcemia that affected his kidneys and why waiting for a transplant.

In this context, arose an old video of Silvina Luna where she left a sense requested on social networksthrough a touching messagebefore hospitalized due to his serious state of health.

“This It’s me without makeup, without filters, without botox… Years ago I stopped doing it, but that gives us a chance to talk about it at another time. I uploaded a reel and I came across a lot of very cruel comments… I am more tanned out there, but there are many adolescent girls who With such a harmful message they can kill them” commented Silvina Lunabefore being admitted.

Y Silvina Luna continued: «They keep asking me what happened to my face... Years passed. I’m 42, maybe they kept the image of the girl of 20. life happened to me. And precisely the teaching I had was that looking for my worth abroad I made a decision that Today I have to take charge of its consequences».

“When I read this I would love to give them that they can look inside. Worth is not in having a rounder face, nor in being fatter or skinnier… There is no talk of the bodies of others, of the face of the other, of the clothes of the other. Sometimes I feel sorry for the people who write these things… what do they project in one who brings out his worst? Hopefully at some point have that possibility of openness and changethat they can see things in another way», he concluded Silvina Lunawith the intention of raising awareness about the importance of not making comments of this type.

Why Silvina Luna’s state of health would be “irreversible”

In the last days, the doctor Mariana Lestelle (MP 81598) described Silvina Luna’s condition in detailwho in dialogue with LAMfor Americaassured that the damage to the model’s body “is irreversible.”

«Silvina (Luna) always had a critical picturewhy there are organs that are failingas are the kidneys, and made an even more critical picture when she had sepsis, which led to multi-organ failure from which he was able to come out” explained the doctor Mariana Lestellein a conversation with Yanina Latorre on the American screen.

Although there were some expectations regarding a slight improvement in the state of health of Silvina Luna during Friday, it was ensured that the ex-participant of Big Brother is still in delicate conditionalso affected by the long period of hospitalization that carries in the Italian Hospital.

“There are things that are irreversible, like the kidney damage that Silvina has, and there are things that are reversible, such as infections. He initially came out of that box (the first hospitalization), but It did not change his renal situation” complemented the doctor Mariana Lestelle last thursday.

Finally, the health professional concluded that “everything has to do with the underlying pathology, which is kidney failure. The kidneys not only eliminate water and toxins from the body, but are related to everything that is metabolism; lung and kidney function are highly associated. She always continued with dialysis, but sometimes that is not enough; it is not enough to remove the liquid that you have in excess, such as excess metabolites, and sometimes dialysis can eliminate those elements that are in excess”.





