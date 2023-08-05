The Lasting Legacy of Shi Wei: Celebrating the Iconic ‘Little White Pigeon’

“The People Need Such Artists”: Shi Wei: “Little White Pigeon” is still flying

In the vast snowfield, a girl with clear eyes wearing a pure white scarf jumped into the audience’s field of vision with a lively and crisp “Hey, here it is!” In 1960, once the movie “Linhaixueyuan” was released, it became popular all over the country. As the only heroine in the film, the brave and kind “little white dove” Bai Ru played by Shi Wei has become a symbol of purity and beauty in the hearts of generations of audiences.

One Jiazi has passed, how is “Little White Pigeon” now? On a summer afternoon, the reporter saw Shi Wei splashing ink in his study. Her short silver-white hair was brushed back neatly, her plain brown top fit neatly, and she wrote down the pen steadily with her writing hand, writing “The sky is clear and the air is clear, the wind is gentle and smooth, look up at the vastness of the universe, and look down at the abundance of categories… “, it is Wang Xizhi’s “Lanting Collection Preface”. Shi Wei smiled at the reporter, clean and pure, as before: the smart and beautiful Cuilan in “Heroes of Luliang”, Li Xiulan who insisted on independent marriage in “Children’s Marriage”, Zhou Mingzhu in “Overture to the East”, “Doctor Bethune” Xiao Jia, the nurse in “… I have to say, the “little white pigeon” in front of me can’t see that she has five backs at all!

When talking with Shi Wei, it is hard not to be infected by her, her thoughts are clear, her voice is loud, and she will make one or two playful moves when talking about excitement. When the picture scroll of memories slowly unfolded, the reporter saw Shi Wei in a more real and three-dimensional way.

When he was a student, Shi Wei came into contact with the revolutionary progressive forces. At the age of 16, by chance, she played the role of Sifeng in the drama “Thunderstorm”, and she became attached to acting. Because his father wanted “girls to study medicine”, after graduating from high school, Shi Wei was admitted to the Department of Biology, School of Physics, China University at that time, and joined the Democratic Youth League during school. To this day, she still remembers the enthusiasm when the students learned to sing “Yellow River Cantata” together, “everyone’s heart is closer in the singing.” Due to his frequent participation in organizing progressive activities, Shi Wei was unfortunately imprisoned in Caolanzi Hutong Prison, which arrests and interrogates progressive students. After being successfully rescued by the organization, she immediately went to Zhengding County, Hebei Province, and began to study in the political class of North China University. In 1948, under the arrangement of the organization, Shi Wei was transferred to the Third Art Troupe of North China University. Since then, he gave up studying medicine and embarked on the road of art. She participated in the rehearsal of the first drama “Red Flag Song” reflecting the theme of workers’ new life, and was highly praised when she performed during the first Cultural Congress.

In 1950, Shi Wei was transferred to Beijing Film Studio and became the first generation of film practitioners trained after the founding of New China. “At that time, movies were strange and mysterious to us, and everyone was willing to dedicate their blood and youth wholeheartedly to the people’s film industry.” Shi Wei said with emotion.

In 1959, Shi Wei was transferred to Bayi Film Studio and entered the golden age of acting. The stills and group photos placed in the living room record the years of creating characters wholeheartedly.

“This is ‘Little White Pigeon’ Bai Ru.” Shi Wei pointed to the stills and said, “In order to play this role well, I practiced skiing hard during the filming, and I don’t know how many times I fell. At that time, the characters were all wearing uniforms. The same is true for ‘White Pigeon’. But when I saw someone wearing a scarf in my life is very eye-catching, I suggested to the director: put a white scarf on ‘Little White Pigeon’!” Later, this small design It has become the finishing touch of the “little white pigeon”.

Shi Wei’s eyes lit up when he saw the stills of the play “Sentinel Under the Neon Lights”. In 1962, troupes of the National Academy of Arts rushed to rehearse the drama “Sentinel Under the Neon Lights”, and Bayi Film Studio also participated in it. Shi Wei was one of the actors who played the female college student Lin Yuanyuan. During the rehearsal, under the guidance of director Li Ang, Shi Wei did not dare to be sloppy in everything from analysis and experience to getting close to the characters and externalizing the subtext. She also specially designed a perpetual trotting posture and pure girly attire for this character. “Premier Zhou came to our performance twice and praised, ‘Yuanyuan’s performance is very lively and very good!'” Shi Wei couldn’t hide his excitement when he recalled this point.

In 1964, Shi Wei received a role that surprised her. Hao Guang, the director of the anti-special film “Secret Drawings”, chose her to play the role of No. 23 female spy Fang Li. At that time, the role of spy had already been established. “They often have wavy curly hair, smoke cigarettes, and dance steps, with a charming image.” Shi Wei said while imitating movements. This is very different from Shi Wei’s fresh and simple style at that time. For this reason, many comrades objected.

But Shi Wei believes that in real life, spies will never put labels on their faces. In the end, Shi Wei chose to interpret Fang Li in a more plain and natural way, adding suspense and appreciation to the film. After the release of “Secret Drawings”, the audience spoke highly of Shi Wei’s performance. I think the creation of this character is very innovative, not formulaic, conceptual, or facial, but it makes people hate it even more. “It was at this time that I understood Hao Guang’s originality in choosing me to play this role.” Shi Wei said. In 2005, with “Secret Drawings”, Shi Wei won the Special Honor Award of the 10th China Film and Performing Arts Society Golden Phoenix Awards.

1973 was another year of turning point for Shi Wei. She gave up her acting career in front of the stage, readily accepted the organization’s assignment, and turned behind the scenes to become the assistant director of the children’s film “Sparkling Red Star”, responsible for tutoring young actors. At that time, Shi Wei was a well-known figure, but he had to go all over the streets and alleys of Beijing to find young actors. After three months, she finally chose Zhu Xinyun to play Pan Dongzi and Liu Jizhong to play Chun Yazi. At the shooting scene, she inspired young actors in a way that children can easily accept. In the film, a few children play “fight against local tyrants”, which is what Shi Wei encouraged the children to show boldly. The children who basically don’t know how to act are particularly dependent on Shi Wei. It is her patiently communicating with the young actors outside the camera and constantly stimulating their own emotions that make the lively and lovely children’s images perfectly presented in the film .

After that, Shi Wei changed his career to study directing, directed films such as “Grassland” and “The Lost Song”, and discovered outstanding filmmakers such as Song Yeming, Jiang Lijun, Zhao Xiaoming, and Li Shixi.

After retiring in 1988, Shi Wei let go of all his past glory, and his life became simple and ordinary. But accidents followed one after another. She experienced the death of several close relatives, and suffered a great blow to her heart. Facing the setbacks of fate, she did not fall down, but picked up a brush to find inner peace in writing famous poems. When she is happy, she will occasionally write poems to record her life.

The golden sunset shines on the balcony, and a prickly pear grows quietly. Shi Wei repeatedly said that he appreciates that it “is not picky, does not need too much care and nutrition, and is vibrant and tenacious.” Just like the artists of the older generation, they have retired, and they still need to write down the memories, cementing the glory of a generation of actors and the spirit of their time. The people’s need for such artists will never diminish.

