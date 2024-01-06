The Latest Entertainment News: ‘Beekeeper’ Final Trailer, Marvel’s ‘Echo’, and More

The final trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Beekeeper” has been released, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Directed by David Ayer, known for his work on “Fury” and “Suicide Squad”, and starring Jason Statham, the film is set to hit theaters in mainland China on January 12, simultaneously with its North American release.

Marvel has also been making headlines with the release of a special edition of “Echo”. The new drama features a Kingpin special, which revisits classic scenes from “Daredevil” and “Hawkeye” and includes new clips from “Echo”. The series is set to be released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, with all 5 episodes being released at once. Notably, “Echo” has been confirmed as Marvel’s first adult-level series, carrying a TV-MA rating for adult audiences.

In other news, Liu Haoran has been announced as the latest brand spokesperson for TAG Heuer. The actor can be seen in the first set of advertising films wearing the new TAG Heuer Carrera series Year of the Dragon chronograph. Meanwhile, Prada has announced that Yang Zi will be the spokesperson for the brand’s makeup and fragrance, and Blancpain unveiled the new Ladybird women’s series Diamond Ball Valentine’s Day limited edition watch.

The watch, equipped with a self-winding movement, has a power reserve of up to 4 days and is limited to 99 pieces worldwide. It features a 34.9mm white gold case with a mother-of-pearl dial and red accents to emphasize the Valentine’s Day theme.

