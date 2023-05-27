Home » The latest iteration of the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals NMD S1 is officially here
Entertainment

The latest iteration of the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals NMD S1 is officially here

by admin
The latest iteration of the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals NMD S1 is officially here

Ryuzawa Shinsuke NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas Originals reunited again to reshape the NMD S1 model that will come out in 2021. Starting from the special outsole outline, two pairs of joint iterations were launched, including knitted upper sneakers and suede improved boots.

Inheriting NEIGHBORHOOD’s consistent aesthetic style, while highlighting the original shoe shape, this collaboration uses a black base with white zigzag lines as the theme, interpreting the two new works of “NMD S1 N KNIT” and “NMD S1 N BOOTS” in a low-key but bright way. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the zipper specifications, the upgraded latter is also equipped with a heavy-duty magnetic buckle from the German company FIDLOCK on the front edge Velcro felt strip design, which combines retro elements and future technology textures.

According to official news, the above-mentioned joint shoes will be sold through NEIGHBORHOOD from now on. Both models are available in men’s and women’s sizes, and the price is ¥36,300. Interested readers may wish to buy them here.

See also  Textile waste, a pilot collection project from the Ecotessili consortium

You may also like

The Intersphere – Wanderer

Watch Parsons BFA School of Fashion Design 2023...

Seven Impale – Summit – Album Review

“It’s also important to me that others contribute...

Marvel’s future new works “Thunderbolt” and “Miracle Man”...

spotlight | elderbrook – wienkonzert.com

Ghost – Phantomime – HeavyPop.at

The group photo of Gong Li and Guo...

ITCHY – New single with Justin Sane from...

Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy