The latest iteration of the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals NMD S1 is officially here

Ryuzawa Shinsuke NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas Originals reunited again to reshape the NMD S1 model that will come out in 2021. Starting from the special outsole outline, two pairs of joint iterations were launched, including knitted upper sneakers and suede improved boots.

Inheriting NEIGHBORHOOD’s consistent aesthetic style, while highlighting the original shoe shape, this collaboration uses a black base with white zigzag lines as the theme, interpreting the two new works of “NMD S1 N KNIT” and “NMD S1 N BOOTS” in a low-key but bright way. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the zipper specifications, the upgraded latter is also equipped with a heavy-duty magnetic buckle from the German company FIDLOCK on the front edge Velcro felt strip design, which combines retro elements and future technology textures.

According to official news, the above-mentioned joint shoes will be sold through NEIGHBORHOOD from now on. Both models are available in men’s and women’s sizes, and the price is ¥36,300. Interested readers may wish to buy them here.