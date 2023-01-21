Stüssy, which has collaborated many times, and the independent fashion brand Our Legacy branch Our Legacy WORK SHOP have launched the latest joint series again this time, as the beginning of the cooperation between the two parties in the new year.

The latest collection features must-haves like a co-branded hoodie, T-shirt and beanies. A series of signature items from the brand’s collaboration then includes mesh hockey jerseys, full leather zip-up hoodies, reversible wool vests and Harris Tweed shirts, among others. The graphic section features the classic symbols of Our Legacy WORK SHOP and the Stüssy surf logo.

The latest joint series of Stüssy x Our Legacy WORK SHOP has landed on the Stüssy online store, Dover Street Market and designated stores around the world. Interested readers may wish to buy it.