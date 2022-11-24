Netflix’s new Korean version “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”, which is an extension of the popular Spanish-language crime drama “Money Heist”, established the production of the second part immediately after its launch, and released the first trailer at the beginning of the month. It is an official announcement.

In the latest preview of the second part of “Money Heist: Korea”, the professor’s plan seems to be falling apart, but the good show is just about to begin. Both sides of the confrontation have corresponding strategies to make the other collapse on their own. The robbers and protagonists staged mutual suspicion The psychological warfare of spies, while the South Korean National Police Agency is fighting for justice and intends to sacrifice the hostages; the internal struggle between the two sides will also affect the future development of the overall situation, and how will the professor save his companions? The latest new character Seoul, starring Lim Ji Yeon (Lim Ji Yeon), may play the key to everything.

The second part of “Money Heist: Korea” will be officially launched on December 9th, and it is expected to release 6 episodes. Interested readers, please pay attention.