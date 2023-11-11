Home » The latest on Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Exposed truths and upcoming appearances
The latest on Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Exposed truths and upcoming appearances

The drama between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to make headlines as the former soccer player recently made some revealing statements about their breakup. In an interview with Jordi Basté, Piqué expressed that he has reached a point where the criticism and opinions of others are invisible to him, stating that people don’t know even ten percent of what really happened between them.

Despite the public scrutiny, Piqué emphasized that he will always prioritize what is best for himself and his environment. This comes after being criticized for the suffering that Shakira has portrayed in her recent music, with many believing that the lyrics are directed towards Piqué.

On the other hand, Shakira’s career is gaining momentum once again after a few years of keeping a low profile. The singer confirmed her presence at the Latin Grammy celebration in Sevilla, Spain, the country where she formed her family with Piqué. This announcement comes as a confirmation of the successful year she has had, receiving several awards for her recent songs that emerged after her publicized separation.

Amidst the ongoing media attention, both Shakira and Piqué seem to be focusing on their individual endeavors and personal growth moving forward.

