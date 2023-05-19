Home » The latest sequel of Ip Man Universe! Donnie Yen is the first to release the movie poster of “Ip Man 5” | Hypebeast
The Hong Kong Kung Fu biographical film “Ip Man” series starring the well-known movie star Donnie Yen originally thought that the fourth episode released in 2019 would be the final work. Unexpectedly, at this Cannes Film Festival, the producer Mandarin Motion Pictures raided the public News about 3 new films starring Donnie Yen, one of which is “Ip Man 5”.

This news was also confirmed by Donnie Yen himself. In the leading poster, a wooden dummy can be seen standing in the middle, surrounded by many people and weapons such as swords, which seems to imply that it is another shock of Ip Man with one enemy. scene. It is also worth noting that in the past “Ip Man” series, Donnie Yen collaborated with the director Yip Weixin, but this time the poster seems to be directed by Donnie Yen himself.

At present, no further cast, filming and release dates have been announced. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

