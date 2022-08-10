Calvin Klein officially announces Son Heung-min as newest brand ambassador
The latest Korean brand ambassador after LACKPINK member Jennie.
ASICS Introduces New GEL 1090 v2 Sneaker
A new upgrade of the GEL-1090 born in 2004.
Beats and Kim Kardashian Release New Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Headphones
Get your hands on the Beats x Kim K ad campaign.
How far can the digital fashion boosted by the virtual boom go? ｜Hypetalks
Presented by
HYPEBEAST
In this issue, Hypetalks and Pheagee, a digital fashion creative platform, invited CHENPENG, Ma Ming, RUBY 9100M, and Percy Lau to start a dialogue.
Hypebeast measures the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the top luxury performance model
The plump, muscular lines you fall in love with at a glance.