ROME – A special evening at the innovative BMW Roma Urban Store was the backdrop to the presentation of the new BMW X1, the new compact SUV that reflects the brand’s vision of the future and sustainability. For the occasion, the participants in the event had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the pleasure of driving BMW even while remaining out of the cockpit, witnessing the unveiling of the new model. The evening’s guest of honor was the multifaceted actress Serena Rossi, who introduced the speeches by Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italia, and Salvatore Nanni, CEO of BMW Rome. “The place we are in expresses exactly the context we are living in: electrification, digitization, circular economy are in fact the keywords of the challenges we face – said Massimiliano Di Silvestre – It has always been an iconic place, which has anticipate the times in the relationship with customers and lead them with passion and competence on the path of sustainable mobility, through an innovative format, but above all through the professionals who work here, starting with the product genius. of our range for two generations. In Italy, then, this car has always been fundamental and strategic for our market performance. It is not for nothing that we are the third largest sales market in the world (on a par with the UK) after Germany and the United States ”.

“The BMW X model of access to the world is now more important than ever for our market – added Salvatore Nanni – The BMW X1 is, in fact, the best-selling BMW model in Italy in the last six years (since 2016): in 2021 even one in four BMWs sold (26.4%) was a BMW X1. Since the launch of the first generation in 2009, more than 2.7 million have been sold worldwide, of which 124,300 in Italy. In its third generation, the new BMW X1 boasts character design, greater roominess, advanced digitization and, for the first time, a fully electric drive system. In fact, in the new BMW iX1, driving pleasure and versatility are combined with emission-free mobility ”. The presentation event of the new X1 was accompanied by the gastronomic specialties prepared by chef Gianfranco Pascucci with desserts signed by Fabrizio Fiorani, with DJ sets in the background. Among the guests of the special evening were also the influencer Giulia Calcaterra, the actresses Serena Autieri and Benedetta Gargari and the actors Francesco Montanari and Giorgio Pasotti. (Maurilio Rigo)