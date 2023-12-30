Home » The leaders changed their position and the confirmation of the 8 zones is close
The leaders changed their position and the confirmation of the 8 zones is close

The leaders changed their position and the confirmation of the 8 zones is close

The (virtual) meeting with Sergio Gatti was key and from there, the leaders began to change their minds, to the point that in the first hours of 2024 the participation of the zonal teams in the Federal Basketball League could be confirmed..

The president of the CAB, who is from these lands, brought peace of mind when he confirmed that the South group will be with the eight qualifiers from Neuquén and the Alto Valle. Without travel, at least in the first phase of the competition, the clubs will make the effort and will be in the game in the third step of national basketball.

As there are still details to be polished and each club has its drawbacks, the final yes would be given in the middle of the week. The deadline to pay the first registration fee expires on January 5, while the start of the league is scheduled for February 17.

Who will be the eighth passenger?

Those who have a place in the Federal Basketball League are Centro Español (PreFederal champion), Pacífico (runner-up), Independiente, Del Progreso, Roca, Biguá, Pérfora and Cipolletti. However, Albinegro is in doubt and his place could be for Petrolero Argentinowho precisely lost the round of 16 match against Cipo.

With different economies and many accounts to settle, half of the clubs already have the operation set up, while the other portion has some doubts. Without signs from the provincial governments, which are in their first days of management, but also with little private contribution, the situation becomes complicated.

However, the fact that it is a tournament very similar to the PreFederal, but also the good climate that has been generated in recent times, would give way to the national competition. The idea of ​​the local Super League was not far-fetched and seemed like a good shortcut, after the success of the final stage of the last 2023 tournament. The idea, now, is to put together an attractive format, get match days right and try to play to a full stadium or, at least, have collections that allow us not to go to a loss with fixed expenses.


