The least expected crossing: Carlos Maslatón vs Taylor Swift fans

With pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift shows sold out In just over an hour, fans from Argentina filled the social networks with memes and fights. Among the publications, there was also a crossing with the least expected character: the liberal lawyer Carlos Maslatónwho also plans to attend the pop idol’s recital.

“Don’t ask me anymore, I already said that I am going or that I intend to go at least. With two friends, one from San Juan and one from Santa Fe. My friend from Santa Fe will be online to proceed tomorrow. I don’t know if we will succeed. The demand is absolute. Argentina is ultra bullish,” Carlos Maslatón wrote on his Twitter account.

While much of the criticism on Twitter shot towards fans who plan to go with their boyfriendsIt was also the turn of the 64-year-old financial market technical analyst. “Carlos, overdemand is not a bullish issue, it is because people who are not swiftie (you) want to go for some reason that I don’t know. Is it a question of FOMO? I seriously don’t know why you would want to go, with all due respect: what do you care,” wrote a user.

“I mean, are you telling me that I shouldn’t go? Now I’m going to do the impossible to go”, Maslatón replied, who retweeted the interaction under the title: “Forista wants me to refrain from going to the River field to see Taylor Swift”.

Other swiftie He told him: “And yes, king, we have been fans for years, and you are taking a person who has dreamed of this moment since they consumed it. the place and the opportunity to enjoy it on a whim. Can you be more lining and inconsiderate in life? I seriously ask.”

The answer was not long in coming: “Cherry, this is how it works. Price is what balances supply and demand, capitalism. Otherwise you have to ration. And the problem with rationing is who does it and with what criteria it distributes. The free market fixes everything. Those who pay the most will go to River with Taylor Swift ”.

Maslatón also retweeted this interaction under the analysis “Marxist-Leninist ideology forumerrejecting the natural laws of the economy that govern the functioning of society, also wants me not to touch the field when Taylor Swift comes.

More than a million people were in line this Monday waiting to get tickets to be on November 9 and 10 at the Más Monumental Stadium, in River Plate, singing live with the pop star. On social networks, the singer-songwriter’s followers went out of their way to convey her happiness or disappointment -depending on the case- and topics such as “Tayor”, “All Access”, “November” and “Congratulations sister” returned to trend.

The author of “I Knew you were trouble” and “Shake it off” announced last Friday that her tour “The Eras Tour” will include a stopover in Argentina and this Monday, June 5, the exclusive pre-sale for Banco Patagonia customers took place. This instance had 24,000 tickets available that would be sold out in 24 hours or if stock ran out. Finally the second happened, in record time.

The general sale begins this Tuesday, June 6 at 10, while stocks last. During the pre-sale and the general sale, customers will be able to purchase tickets with up to 6 interest-free installments.

