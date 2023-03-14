Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original title: The leather jacket worn by Kendou, Bella, Beaver and Elsa Hosk is really hot this year!

Recently, I took photos on the street and found that I can’t escape the world of leather jackets. Since last year, the giants of street photography – Kendou, Bella, Beaver, Elsa Hosk are all wearing leather jackets!

To be honest, fashion is really changing faster and faster. In the past three months, at least 4 styles have been popular: Balletcore, Rom-Com Core, Clean Fit, and Thriftcore!

In the case that styles are popular for four rounds, it is rare to have a coat that has been popular from last year to this spring. It seems that everyone still recognizes its fashion level!

Moreover, most of the leather jackets that have been popular in the past two years are a bit old-fashioned, and the styles are mostly silhouettes. They look a lot like the jackets my dad wore back then. They were nicknamed “the same style as Gao Qiqiang” a while ago😄 .

And in this pile of “dad’s leather jackets”, the bomber jacket is the most worn by fashionistas in the past two years!

In fact, bomber jackets are popular every few years, and this year it happens to be a CP with leather (especially distressed leather). However, judging from the pictures left in the 1920s, at the beginning of the birth of the bomber jacket, most of them were also made of leather.

Like all functional outerwear, bomber jackets are made for warmth. Most of the planes in that era were open cabins (imagine the cold wind blowing on the body)~

In the beginning, in order to keep warm from the neck to the legs, the original bomber jacket was made into a long style. But soon the pilots found that the short jacket was more convenient to operate the aircraft. As a result, the now popular “short bomber jacket” has gradually become the mainstream.

All the clothing designed for men began to enter the field of women’s fashion, and it was inseparable from the first batch of women who “went out of the house and began to explore the world by themselves”!

It was Amelia Earhaet, the first female aviator who flew alone across the Atlantic Ocean in human history, to start the trend of women wearing bomber jackets.

Amelia Earhaet had a huge influence in the United States in the 1930s and 1940s. She was cool and fashionable, symbolizing that women can try as bravely as men.

Although not every woman has the conditions to fly around in a plane like Amelia, many women have begun to accept the bomber jacket worn by men under her influence, and can also wear it on themselves.

Later, Marilyn Monroe also donned bomber jackets. Monroe’s huge idol effect made this bomber jacket popular on a large scale~

In 1986, Kelly McGillis contributed several classic bomber jacket styles in the movie “Top Gun”. She matched the jacket with jeans and a skirt respectively. These two looks are still the inspiration for many girls.

If you count, it has been 100 years since women started wearing bomber jackets and bomber jackets gradually became a fashion item. In the past two years, the leather bomber jacket has come back again, and fashionistas have begun to enthusiastically reinterpret this single product.

So, how to wear a leather jacket this year? We have found the following dressing inspirations for you👇 Not only the bomber jacket, but other styles of leather jackets can also be used for reference~

When it comes to items with a “dad” temperament, everyone’s first reaction may be cool and neutral styles. However, fashionistas seem to prefer to wear leather jackets with skirts this year.

In fact, this kind of “contrast” outfit is not uncommon now, but there are really many skirts that can be matched with “Dad’s Leather Jacket” this year!

Our Elsa Hosk lady has been obsessed with all kinds of leather jackets since last year. The editor counted for her. In 19 weeks, she posted a total of 7 leather jacket styles on her ins! 5 of them are wearing skirts!

In this latest set of photos, I used a distressed leather jacket with an A-line dress and a pair of cowboy boots. This collocation is more friendly to all kinds of figures, and the reference is quite high.

The most innovative should be this shape! Before seeing Elsa Hosk wearing it like this, the editor himself never thought of matching a leather jacket with a floral skirt. I feel that the summer floral skirt can be taken out in advance to wear a leather jacket!

Elsa Hosk also used a leather jacket with a “boudoir style” blue satin dress, which is still a combination that emphasizes “contrast”.

This out-of-the-box look uses a leather jacket with a denim skirt! Leather and denim are very popular elements this year. And this kind of straight denim skirt has been popular since last autumn, and it is still very easy to wear this spring.

Another look was a distressed leather jacket paired with a long skirt.

I don’t know if you still remember, because of the fashion resurgence in the millennium, low waist pants returned last spring! And now low-waisted skirts are coming back. But since the waist is low, it is better to have a longer skirt, otherwise the legs are really short.

And like Elsa Hosk, there are quite a lot of fashionistas who use leather jackets with long skirts this year. In the long skirt, the denim skirt and the solid color skirt each accounted for half of the country.

There are two reasons. One is that this year’s leather jackets are mainly silhouette bomber jackets, and matching them with straight long skirts is a typical way of wearing “wide at the top and narrow at the bottom”, which is more fashionable. The second is that the leather jackets that are popular today are generally shorter, and when paired with a super long skirt, the whole person looks more slender.

London blogger Rikke Krefting Ulstein used a leather jacket with a variety of solid color long skirts, no matter how you match it, you can directly learn from it if you like this style!

Of course, leather jackets can be matched not only with long skirts, but also with short skirts~

Elsa Hosk above has a leather jacket with a “boudoir style” skirt. A neutral leather jacket will contrast with the exposed legs. If you want to be cooler, you can add a pair of black mid-calf boots!

In addition to directly showing legs, black silk can also be considered.

Black silk, a strong comeback item, is a perfect match with a leather jacket, and the lukewarm “embarrassing season” is approaching, so you can wear it like this!

The article on dresses has come to an end for now, let’s see how leather jackets can be paired with trousers this year?

The most common match is jeans. Basically, when many people talk about leather jackets, their first reaction is to wear jeans. However, this kind of outfit is too classic, and it is estimated that everyone is already familiar with it, so we are looking for other ways to match it today.

Louis Vuitton 2022 autumn and winter series

Today’s first inspiration comes from the LV 2022 autumn and winter ready-to-wear show. I still remember that “Squid Game” was popular at that time. The Korean model Zheng Haoyan’s show look made a wave of children’s screens.

Although it is already a show two seasons ago, it still has a strong reference value to look at this season’s show wear. The “contrast bottoms” for leather jackets do not necessarily have to be skirts, but also wide-leg pants with large differences in style.

The leather jacket feels casual, while the wide-leg pants give a sense of rational elitism. In addition, this season’s LV show also put on shirts and ties for the models, the contrast is even more obvious.

In fact, this way of dressing is the same idea as one of Kelly McGillis’ looks in “Top Gun”. Although Kelly is wearing a “shirt + formal skirt”, she has replaced the more formal jacket that originally belonged to a suit with a leather jacket, which immediately catches the eye!

Even if you don’t wear a shirt and tie and replace it with a white T-shirt, the contrast between the wide-leg pants and the leather jacket is still there~

If the above collocations are all on the “contrast route”, the following collocation is to take a style to the extreme – using a leather jacket with overalls or parachute pants. In short, it is to be cool to the end!

If you want to make the style more extreme, you can match accessories such as baseball caps and cold hats, and you can also choose sports shoes and canvas shoes for shoes. All the items on the body must be in the direction of leisure and cool!

When matching like this, if your leather jacket is obviously worn out. You will directly become another Thriftcore style named after core.

Thrift in Thriftcore means thrift. Thriftcore as a whole means to dress very frugally, as if all the clothes are old clothes.

The representative is naturally our Ms. Bella⬆️

The audience for this style is still relatively small, but if you happen to like it very much. It is highly recommended to try wearing the distressed leather jacket you just bought with overalls, Thriftcore is effortless!

If you add some accessories that look a bit old, such as this very retro scarf, no one knows Thriftcore better than you!

And it not only has a good appearance, but the inner sponge is quite soft to step on. The insole is very elastic, and it also has a shock-absorbing effect when walking. Friends who like retro style can really consider this pair of shoes~

At this time, warm and windproof leather jackets come in handy. I hope everyone can wear them in a fashionable and cold way, and welcome the spring beautifully!

