Home » The left goes to the Paso with two formulas and La Libertad Avanza de Milei offered no surprises
Entertainment

The left goes to the Paso with two formulas and La Libertad Avanza de Milei offered no surprises

by admin
The left goes to the Paso with two formulas and La Libertad Avanza de Milei offered no surprises

The Left Front and the Workers – Unit made up of the PTS, the Socialist Left, the Partido Obrero and the MST will compete in the Paso with two presidential formulas, one headed by Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño and the other by Gabriel Solano and Vilma Ripoll.

“The FIT-U is the only national political coalition that confronts the consensus that it should be the working people who once again pay the costs of the crisis, something that is agreed upon by the Peronist government and the extreme right,” said the presidential candidate. Bregman.

The list headed by Bregman and Del Caño will include Rubén “Pollo” Sobrero, a railwayman and general secretary of the Western Railway Union, and the secretary of Ademys Union Action, Jorge Adaro, as candidate for governor for the province of Buenos Aires. candidate for Head of Government of the Caba.

This front will have representation for all the categories in dispute in 22 of the 24 districts of the country, both for the Paso on August 14 and for the general elections on October 22.

The left will have another option in the “New MAS” that will compete outside of this structure and has Manuela Castañeira as a candidate for the presidency.

Milei, no surprises

Meanwhile, Javier Milei registered La Libertad Avanza, a front made up of a series of parties including the Democrat, Unión Celeste y Blanco and Renovador Federal.

As already announced, she will be accompanied by Victoria Villaruel as a running mate.

Javier Milei in Rio Cuarto.

The leader of the “Libertarians” will have no competitor in his space, with which all his electoral wealth will be reflected in the Paso. Milei was looking to close agreements in the provinces to be able to expand his electoral assembly to the entire country after the latest results that were not as favorable as the polls predicted.

See also  One woman in charge - Barbara Leda Kenny

Schiaretti, outside

The panorama of the opposition arch with greater prominence is completed with the proposal of the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, who registered before the electoral justice his alliance “We do for our country”, in which he groups non-Kirchnerist Peronists.

Together for Change closure of electoral alliance

For his part, the former governor of Salta, Juan Manuel Urtubey, who had accompanied Schiaretti in the formation of a space outside the official structure of the Frente de Todos, decided to leave that coalition after the man from Cordoba flirted with joining Juntos por Change, an alternative that was rejected by the Macrista wing of that coalition.

You may also like

Arabela Carreras will be a candidate for mayor...

‘Transformers: Rise of Heroes’ Tops Opening Weekend Fortune

How much did the blue dollar close at...

Zhang Yingcai, a well-known old drama in Hong...

With an electoral tone, this was the reaction...

“I don’t keep quiet anymore”

Passerini enabled the second Waste Transfer Center in...

how is it and what does it cause

was loading CNG, there was a deflagration and...

It yields but does not loosen: inflation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy