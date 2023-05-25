The left will go internal: the Solano-Ripoll formula faces Bregman-Del Caño in the PASO

He Left-Unity Front is heading to settle his internal in a STEP based on the announcement made this Wednesday, May 24, by the Partido Obrero (PO) and the Socialist Movement of Workers (MST) of the formula headed by gabriel solano and accompanied by Vilma Ripollwho will compete on August 13 against the pairing of the Socialist Workers Party (PTS) made up of Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño.

The leftist candidates

With a press conference held at the Picadero Theater, the PO and the MST also confirmed that they will go with their own candidates in other categories: Alejandro Bodart (MST) will be a candidate for governor of Buenos Aires, while as the first national deputy for the province he will go Nestor Pitrola (PO) and for national senator will go romina del pla (AFTER).

On the other hand, it was defined that Vanina Biasi (PO) will be a pre-candidate for head of Government in the City and Celeste Fierro (MST) first candidate for Buenos Aires legislator.

Gabriel Solano.

It was also announced that a plenary session of the left would be held on June 17 so that each of the FIT-U parties could present their programs and proposals in this area and thus finish refine the electoral strategy.

“The left has to be at the forefront of popular struggles, promote them, organize them and be a political outlet for the workers,” Solano said during the press conference.

“For us, the left must have a policy independent of Kirchnerism. That’s why we come holding a controversy with Bregman and Del Caño, who represent a left that adapts to the proposals of this sector“, expressed the referent of the PO to differentiate himself from the PTS.

For his part, Ripoll (MST) pointed out that this electoral integration between the PO and the MST is a “necessary step for the FIT to be strengthened to face what is coming, because it cannot be just an electoral front.”

Myriam Bregman.

After the efforts to form candidates and unit lists among all the components of the Left Front failed, the internal in the PASO seems a practically inevitable scenario and in this circumstance, the request of the New Movement for Socialism (Nuevo MAS) party to Manuela Castañeira to join the coalition and expand the electoral volume of the left.

In fact, as the agency learned THAT According to Nuevo MAS sources, a proposal that this Trotskyist party is open to discussing with the PTS consists of integrating a joint formula between Bregman and Castañeira, an equation that would be completed with Del Caño as a candidate for Buenos Aires governor.

Juan Cruz Ramatcandidate for National Deputy for the province of Buenos Aires for the Nuevo MAS, maintained that the call for a STEP from the entire left “is fully valid in the face of the enormous crisis in the country and to renew a front that, as indicated by its members, is in crisis.”

