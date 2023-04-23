The Legend Continues, Olivier Thomas Appointed as Managing Director of Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: The Legend Continues, Olivier Thomas Appointed as Managing Director of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

[Monaco, April 10, 2023]After Ivan Artolli created countless glory and legends of the Monte-Carlo Hotel de Paris in 2016, Olivier Thomas officially took over the position of managing director of the Monte-Carlo Hotel de Paris on April 10 this year. The aim is to focus on the international market and further strengthen the global business and reputation of the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Create a legendary leap forward

In the past 6 years, Ivan Artolli has led the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo to create countless brilliant moments. After taking office in June 2016, Ivan Artolli officially became the general leader of the hotel’s restart project, and in 2018, the hotel took on a new legendary look, becoming one of the most prestigious palace hotels in the world in one fell swoop, and won numerous international hotel awards. Awards and honors.

Go global

On April 10, 2023, Olivier Thomas officially took over the position of managing director of Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo. This appointment is also an important strategic framework for Stephane Valeri, vice-chairman of Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group.

When taking office, Olivier Thomas said: “I am honored to be the general manager of the Monte-Carlo Hotel de Paris, and I am also very proud to join the Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group to open the door of the Principality of Monaco in such an excellent way. I believe in the future I can work with a professional and passionate team and continue to write new legends for the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.”

As one of the important members of the Four Seasons Hotel Group, Olivier Thomas has served as the general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi for the past 5 years, opened the Four Seasons Hotel in Casablanca, and managed the Four Seasons Hotels in Prague, Czech Republic and Amman, Jordan. Prior to this, he also worked for Starwood Group for 8 years. While managing the St. Regis Hotel in New York, he also had a very pleasant relationship with Alain Ducasse, the chef of Monte Carlo Louis XV-Alain Ducasse restaurant, the most prestigious Michelin three-star restaurant under the Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group. cooperation experience. I believe that the appointment of Olivier Thomas will bring more surprises, and I look forward to him creating more legendary stories at the Hotel de Paris in Monte-Carlo. In addition, such a wealth of international hotel work experience is enough to demonstrate his outstanding international vision and leadership.

As one of the most prestigious hotels under the Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group, the Grand Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo has always provided guests with unparalleled accommodation with services such as luxury suites, Michelin-starred restaurants, Opera Garnier, and Monte-Carlo Deep Sea Spa. Experience, I believe that under the leadership of Olivier Thomas, more legends will be created in the future.

About Monte Carlo Resort & Marina Monaco

Founded in 1863, Monaco Monte-Carlo Marina Resort Group belongs to the Monaco royal family. It is one of the most famous luxury resorts in Europe and a private luxury tourism industry group with a long history on the entire Côte d’Azur. The group combines the local natural environment and historical and cultural elements of Monaco, through 4 hotels (Monte Carlo Paris Hotel, Monte Carlo Secret Hotel, Monte Carlo Beach Hotel, Monte Carlo Bay Resort Hotel), more than 30 hotels Restaurants and bars (4 of which have won a total of 7 Michelin stars), 3 spas, 2 casinos, and 60+ luxury stores, in this “everywhere legendary” country, perform the unique art of life for nearly a century, for All the guests who come here create a unique all-round collection holiday experience.