The Legend of the White Snake: Love Makes a Triumphant Return to Shanghai for the Third Time

Cantonese Opera ‘Legend of the White Snake: Love’ Delights Audience in Shanghai for the Third Time

Shanghai witnessed another stunning performance of the Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” on October 29th at the Tianchan Yifu Theater. The timeless tale of love between Bai Suzhen, the snake maiden, and Xu Xian, an ordinary man, was brought to life on stage captivating viewers.

The Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre presented the performance with the renowned director Mo Fei as the scriptwriter and director. The leading roles were portrayed by talented performers Zeng Xiaomin and Wen Ruqing, accompanied by Wang Yanfei and Zhu Hongxing. The exceptional skills of these first-class performers attracted Cantonese opera enthusiasts from Shanghai and all across the country.

The audience was enamored by the romantic love story, grand stage design, unique singing style, and heartfelt performances of the esteemed cast. The Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” received high praise and applause from the spectators. This production holds a special significance as it marks the third time the opera has been staged in Shanghai, making it the city with the most performances outside of Guangdong Province.

The opera provides an insight into the lives of the bold and passionate Bai Suzhen, the innocent and straightforward Xiao Qing (Bai’s sister), the deeply devoted Xu Xian, and the complex personality of “villain” Fa Hai, a Buddhist monk. It weaves an enchanting tale of love, where these characters are united and separated by the power of love. The actors’ performances, from their facial expressions and body movements to their heartfelt delivery of lyrics, deeply touched the hearts of the audience.

Zeng Xiaomin exhibited her exceptional talent in both martial and literary arts, as well as singing and dancing. Every movement and expression she showcased on stage portrayed the character of Bai Suzhen convincingly, earning her the adoration of the audience. One of the most captivating moments was when Zeng Xiaomin, as Bai Suzhen, stood on the bridge holding an umbrella and sang the theme song “Fulfilling My Wish.” The audience was completely engrossed in the poignant and captivating love story as the melodious tunes of Cantonese opera filled the air.

Upcoming performances of the Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” include a show at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on December 27th, followed by planned tours in Wenzhou, Jinhua, and other cities next year.

This news article was written by Huang Zhouhui of the Yangcheng Evening News Yunshang Lingnan, published on November 1st, 2023, at 00:36.

Share this: Facebook

X

