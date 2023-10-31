Home » The Legend of the White Snake: Love Makes a Triumphant Return to Shanghai for the Third Time
Entertainment

The Legend of the White Snake: Love Makes a Triumphant Return to Shanghai for the Third Time

by admin

Cantonese Opera ‘Legend of the White Snake: Love’ Delights Audience in Shanghai for the Third Time

Shanghai witnessed another stunning performance of the Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” on October 29th at the Tianchan Yifu Theater. The timeless tale of love between Bai Suzhen, the snake maiden, and Xu Xian, an ordinary man, was brought to life on stage captivating viewers.

The Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre presented the performance with the renowned director Mo Fei as the scriptwriter and director. The leading roles were portrayed by talented performers Zeng Xiaomin and Wen Ruqing, accompanied by Wang Yanfei and Zhu Hongxing. The exceptional skills of these first-class performers attracted Cantonese opera enthusiasts from Shanghai and all across the country.

The audience was enamored by the romantic love story, grand stage design, unique singing style, and heartfelt performances of the esteemed cast. The Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” received high praise and applause from the spectators. This production holds a special significance as it marks the third time the opera has been staged in Shanghai, making it the city with the most performances outside of Guangdong Province.

The opera provides an insight into the lives of the bold and passionate Bai Suzhen, the innocent and straightforward Xiao Qing (Bai’s sister), the deeply devoted Xu Xian, and the complex personality of “villain” Fa Hai, a Buddhist monk. It weaves an enchanting tale of love, where these characters are united and separated by the power of love. The actors’ performances, from their facial expressions and body movements to their heartfelt delivery of lyrics, deeply touched the hearts of the audience.

See also  Colorful! "The Return of the Great Sage" director's new work "Deep Sea" first exposure trailer and poster official announcement to be released within this year_Ink_Tian Xiaopeng_Anime

Zeng Xiaomin exhibited her exceptional talent in both martial and literary arts, as well as singing and dancing. Every movement and expression she showcased on stage portrayed the character of Bai Suzhen convincingly, earning her the adoration of the audience. One of the most captivating moments was when Zeng Xiaomin, as Bai Suzhen, stood on the bridge holding an umbrella and sang the theme song “Fulfilling My Wish.” The audience was completely engrossed in the poignant and captivating love story as the melodious tunes of Cantonese opera filled the air.

Upcoming performances of the Cantonese opera “Legend of the White Snake: Love” include a show at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on December 27th, followed by planned tours in Wenzhou, Jinhua, and other cities next year.

This news article was written by Huang Zhouhui of the Yangcheng Evening News Yunshang Lingnan, published on November 1st, 2023, at 00:36.

You may also like

2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C...

Spirit of the Stars Silent Party: Taylor Swift,...

Shein goes shopping: buys Missguided and confirms the...

Revival of the Original Coffee Drama ‘Hello! Tea...

ZUDZ releases ‘Yellow Chariot’ | Niche Music

Netflix Releases Terrifying Miniseries Based on Edgar Allan...

Interruptive disfluency according to Marco Giordano

Shenyin’s Text Adventure “Red and Lamp Both Have...

Scarlett Loving Brightening Shower Scrub Gives the Sensation...

Unpublished Claude Monet Painting from “Water Lilies” Series...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy