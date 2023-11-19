“The Legend of Zhen Huan” Cultural Heritage Experience: A Decade of Love and Legacy

“The Legend of Zhen Huan” Cultural Special Exhibition Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Yesterday marked the 12th anniversary of the hit TV series “The Legend of Zhen Huan” and to celebrate, a special exhibition was launched in Beijing’s 798 Art Park. The exhibition, titled “Special Exhibition of Cultural Heritage of the Legend of Zhen Huan,” is co-sponsored by Huaer Film and Television, the producer and producer of “The Legend of Zhen Huan,” and Chengdu Dashuhua, China’s leading cultural IP operation platform.

Since its broadcast in 2011, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” has garnered high ratings, critical acclaim, and numerous awards. The series has not only captured the hearts of audiences with its compelling storytelling but has also vividly presented the culture, history, fashion, and lifestyle of hundreds of years ago.

To mark the 12th anniversary, several of the show’s actors gathered at the exhibition, including Lan Yingying, Li Dongxue, Sun Qian, Lan Xi, Zhang Yameng, Wan Meixi, and Zhao Qin. The actors shared their experiences and memories of working on the show, expressing gratitude for being a part of such a beloved series.

“The Legend of Zhen Huan” Cultural Heritage Experience Special Exhibition is divided into seven major theme chapters, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show and explore its cultural significance. The exhibition aims to evoke memories of the series, create emotional resonance, and promote cultural inheritance through art exhibits and interactive experiences.

Curator Chang Chen emphasized the interactive nature of the exhibition, stating, “We use a combination of historical figures and contemporary art to present the characters and classic scenes in the play. We carefully prepared ‘Zhen Huan’ for the audience to ‘study the test questions,’ experience the food, tea culture, and fragrance culture in the play, and increase the audience’s sense of interaction with the exhibition.”

The special cultural inheritance experience exhibition of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” will be officially open to the public starting today, offering fans and art enthusiasts alike a unique opportunity to engage with the legacy of this groundbreaking series.

