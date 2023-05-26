The legendary designer who created Supreme’s “sky-high price jacket” | Designer | Supreme_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: 1626 trend selection

Original title: The legendary designer who created Supreme’ sky-high jacket

From Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, to NBA Hall of Fame players, former South African President Nelson Mandela, to current pop superstars Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky, etc., legendary designer Jeff Hamilton has designed for countless celebrities Over a leather jacket.

From streetwear to sports to hip-hop, it’s not hard to find his recognizable work, and Jeff himself has gradually become an important part of global pop culture.

A$AP Rocky / Via Jeff Hamilton

Jeff Hamilton & O‘Neal / Via Metcha

In 1977, Jeff, who had just arrived in the United States, strolled through the University of California, Los Angeles, and was immediately attracted when he saw a dazzling array of letter embroidered Letterman Jackets hanging on clothing racks.

‘I remember that jacket so well, it felt like I had a second skin on myself. I really love American stuff, and when I first came I spent a whole month on coats, t-shirts and sweatshirts, and that’s how I got into Fashion. ‘

Jeff Hamilton / Via 1626

Throughout the nearly 40 years since Jeff founded his eponymous brand, the word “jacket” has become synonymous with it, and many classic items he concocted have penetrated into every corner of fashion, so that people often mention it. And this kind of topic can’t get around Jeff Hamilton’s name.

Recently, in the Sneaker Con Guangzhou station that just came to an end, Jeff Hamilton also served as the art and design director of this sneaker event, presenting a long-lost and interesting Sneaker Con event for everyone. The series incorporates the theme peripherals of Guangzhou’s local culture and personal iconic design works to the scene.

Jeff Hamilton jacket and SC-themed merch / Via 1626

Taking advantage of this event, we also found Jeff Hamilton to talk about the unforgettable moments in his design career, the street culture in his eyes, and how he created the unprecedented ‘high-priced jacket’ with Supreme earlier.

Jeff Hamilton / Via 1626

Jordan & Jeff / Via Glass-Onion

Air Force 1 x Tiffany / Via 1626

Jeff Hamilton / Via 1626

1-2： Jay-Z & Mike Tyson / Via Jeff3-4： Mandela & Madonna / Via Jeff

Jeff’s jacket for the President of the United States / Via WSJ

Studio / Via Jeff Hamilton

Studio / Via Jeff Hamilton

Design Drawings / Via 1626

Drawings / Via Jeff Hamilton

Fall 2022 Leather Jacket / Via Supreme



Inspired by the brand’s first store in Brooklyn / Via Supreme

Supreme and Nike 2018 collaboration / Via Supreme



‘Farewell Mamba’ for Drake / Via Jeff

Kobe Championship Jacket by Jeff / Via WSJ

Jeff’s Vintage Jacket / Via Fasinfrank

Jeff Hamilton / Via 1626

