The legendary designer who created Supreme’s “sky-high price jacket” | Designer | Supreme_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: The legendary designer who created Supreme’ sky-high jacket
From Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, to NBA Hall of Fame players, former South African President Nelson Mandela, to current pop superstars Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky, etc., legendary designer Jeff Hamilton has designed for countless celebrities Over a leather jacket.
From streetwear to sports to hip-hop, it’s not hard to find his recognizable work, and Jeff himself has gradually become an important part of global pop culture.
A$AP Rocky / Via Jeff Hamilton
In 1977, Jeff, who had just arrived in the United States, strolled through the University of California, Los Angeles, and was immediately attracted when he saw a dazzling array of letter embroidered Letterman Jackets hanging on clothing racks.
‘I remember that jacket so well, it felt like I had a second skin on myself. I really love American stuff, and when I first came I spent a whole month on coats, t-shirts and sweatshirts, and that’s how I got into Fashion. ‘
Throughout the nearly 40 years since Jeff founded his eponymous brand, the word “jacket” has become synonymous with it, and many classic items he concocted have penetrated into every corner of fashion, so that people often mention it. And this kind of topic can’t get around Jeff Hamilton’s name.
Recently, in the Sneaker Con Guangzhou station that just came to an end, Jeff Hamilton also served as the art and design director of this sneaker event, presenting a long-lost and interesting Sneaker Con event for everyone. The series incorporates the theme peripherals of Guangzhou’s local culture and personal iconic design works to the scene.
Taking advantage of this event, we also found Jeff Hamilton to talk about the unforgettable moments in his design career, the street culture in his eyes, and how he created the unprecedented ‘high-priced jacket’ with Supreme earlier.
The sale price is as high as 10,000 US dollars / Via Supreme
Inspired by the brand’s first store in Brooklyn / Via Supreme
‘Farewell Mamba’ for Drake / Via Jeff
