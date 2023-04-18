The legitimization of the Artist Chico da Silva

7 minutes to read

In addition to being an artist and professor of art history, my trade is conservation and restoration. More or less, forty days ago, two canvases by the artist Chico da Silva arrived at my studio. I was surprised to see them, I had already restored other paintings by the artist before my performance. Chico da Silva’s paintings are made on very simple canvases, with a thin preparatory layer and little adhesion, causing cracks, cracks and loss of the pictorial layer. His brushwork, extremely refined but also fragile, usually very diluted with solvents to obtain a precise stroke, helps trigger this pathology. His works have devalued in the market in recent decades, it was common to find his paintings abandoned in a corner and at a symbolic price at fairs and antiques stores, since they were always in a poor state of conservation.

Another factor, regarding neglect, was the discredit that Chico experienced, after his success in the 1960s and 70s, being known in France and winning an honorable mention at the XXXIII Venice Biennale, he was accused of only signing the works that were executed by assistants. Historian José Roberto Teixeira Leite reports in his book Dicionário Crítico da Pintura no Brasil, that Chico became rich, put gold in his teeth (Boca Rica), bohemian, began to drink and spend more, triggering a reduction in production. To support himself, he decided to have assistants to help him and this issue, in the eyes of the market, took away the authenticity of his paintings.

Jean Pierre Chabloz, a Swiss, who lived in Fortaleza, “discovered” Chico Da Silva painting the city walls. Chico receives painting materials from Chabloz, developing all his imagination and skill on new media. The Swiss manages to promote it in Brazil and abroad and it will be Chabloz himself who will give the death certificate in the artist’s career, after learning that 90% of the production was carried out by assistants and Chico only signed. Disgusted and ruined, at the end of his life, sick, he spends 4 years in a psychiatric hospital and dies in poverty.

His art spent the millennium marginalized, it was remembered at the Mostra do Reescobrimento, in São Paulo, appearing in the Popular Art segment. It is interesting to note that 23 years ago, critics and curators still labeled Chico da Silva’s art as popular, naive, naive. Modernity showed us Rousseau. At the inauguration of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, Lina and Bardi, aware of the importance of the museum as a museum telling the history of western and mostly European art, decided to exhibit simultaneously an exhibition entitled “A Mão do Povo Brasileiro” exposing several works by the artist. world of “craft” and “popular”. Giving dimension to Brazilian culture in the face of “great” art. I use this as an example so that this issue between artist and popular artist should be over by now. Either you are an artist, and you produce, you have something to say or you don’t. The history of modern art is all this uprising about making art, ruptures with the past, with representation, with technical work, with spontaneity, with creation, with freedom, with emotions… and Chico da Silva has the most of that.

Born on an uncertain date, around 1910, in Alto Tejo, Acre. Son of a Peruvian indigenous father and a mother from Ceará. As a teenager, he lived in Fortaleza, working in different areas, from clog repairmen to diving divers. At the end of the 1930s, he began to paint the walls of the fishermen’s houses, next to the public promenade. With charcoal and other precarious materials, he decorated the walls with his imaginary beings. A muralist, an activity so in vogue during this period in Brazil, with the arrival of the Mexicans, Di Cavalcanti’s contact with Siqueiros. Portinari’s muralism. Chico’s murals already speak of this magical universe that we find in his easel painting, of this primitive surrealism, as it was labeled.

Still with Chico’s paintings in my studio, I see news about an exhibition, a retrospective of Chico da Silva’s career and Ateliê de Pirambu at the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo. And then another exhibition in a gallery. The legitimization of the Artist. In 2006, at Espaço Cultural dos Correios in Fortaleza, an exhibition of his was held next to Ateliê Pirambu, curator Roberto Galvão in this approach brings up the issue of assistants, which was actually a school, a place of learning, a studio. Several artists throughout the history of art had assistants and students, this was never a problem. A small cultural center, an experience he had had in contact with the university, an illiterate person, but a painter.

The surprise that I put at the beginning of the text was that, in a way, I had also ignored it, I didn’t buy any canvases at those fairs in the city. I felt sorry for the neglect of production and how they were exposed, but I didn’t value his work either. When I came across his paintings again and saw the delicacy of the line in contrast to his signature, it showed his mastery of making.

I was also surprised by the theme of Chico, his beings and fantastic animals, in a dreamlike atmosphere, which reminded me of the current theme that we find in the production of artists such as Jaider Esbell, Daiara Tukano, Denilson Baniwa, Israel Maxakali… How historically the indigenous artist was ignored by colonization, the presence of these manifestations, which have been taking place in recent years, the entire decolonial process in which it unleashes in America, brings up the need for artistic manifestation by all, since we are talking about a democracy. It is necessary and urgent to place Chico da Silva in the history of art as he deserves. Chico da Silva creates a link with the new artists, a historical, imagery, technical and cultural approximation of the indigenous population.

During the process of restoring Chico’s paintings, I showed the work to some friends, presenting it as a work by Jaider, all of whom were surprised by the work, for its beauty, expressiveness and theme. Upon learning that it wasn’t that one, but another, another surprise. Nobody knew who Chico da Silva was.

Untitled (fish), oil on canvas, signed and dated 1941, 50×70 cm Untitled (Bird), gouache on cardboard, signed and dated 1964, 60×80 cm Works by Chico da Silva undergoing restoration at Manoel Canada’s studio – Image: Manoel Canada

Manoel Canada holds a degree in Visual Arts from Fine Arts and Philosophy at PUC-SP, a master’s degree in Visual Arts from Unesp, a visual artist, restorer and professor of Art History at PUC-SP.

